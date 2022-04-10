A CARAPICHAIMA man is suspected to have drowned at Mayaro on Sunday.
Vikash Samaroo, 21, of Korea Village, disappeared under the water at Indian Bay and did not resurface.
A police report said that at around 11.20 a.m. Samaroo and two boys aged 14 and 15 years old, were bathing at the bay when they got into difficulties in the water.
Police said the two teenagers managed to swim ashore but Samaroo disappeared under the water.
Searches were made but he was not found.
Mayaro police officers were contacted and a party of officers led by Cpl Flores responded.
Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard also responded.