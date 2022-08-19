The police is urgently seeking the public's help to locate two 17-year-old wards of the St Jude's Home for Girls.
Adia Jones and Amaya Mc Knight, were last seen at Montrose Main Road, Chaguanas on Thursday. They were reported missing to the Chaguanas police station on the same day.
A post on the police’s social media page stated that Adia is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, approximately 142 pounds, dark brown in complexion, slim built, with black braided relaxed hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left hand. She was last seen wearing a yellow t- shirt, a pair of blue long pants and pair of black sneakers.
Amaya is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, approximately 134 pounds, brown in complexion, slim built, with black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a print to the front, a pair of light blue “distressed” jeans and a pair of white sneakers.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Chaguanas police station at 665-4294. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.