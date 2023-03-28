Assistance is being sought by the police to find the following missing teenagers. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, any police station or the police stations in their areas.
- Shenelle Singh, 16, of the St. Jude’s Home for Girls was last seen on March 24. The Woodbrook police station can be contacted at 628-9171.
- Shania Lewis, 14, of Toco Main Road, Matura was last seen on March 24. The Valencia police post can be reached at 667-9030/8001.
- Carlisha Hilaire, 16, of Valencia Old Road, Valencia was last seen on March 25. The Valencia police post can be reached at 667-9030/8001.
- Kyanna Davis, 15, of Bajnath Street, Lachoos Road, Penal was last seen on March 23. The Penal police station can be contacted at 647-8888.