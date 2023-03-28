Missing teens

Missing: (l-r) Shenelle Singh, Shania Lewis, Carlisha Hilaire and Kyanna Davis.

Assistance is being sought by the police to find the following missing teenagers. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, any police station or the police stations in their areas.

- Shenelle Singh, 16, of the St. Jude’s Home for Girls was last seen on March 24. The Woodbrook police station can be contacted at 628-9171.

- Shania Lewis, 14, of Toco Main Road, Matura was last seen on March 24. The Valencia police post can be reached at 667-9030/8001.

- Carlisha Hilaire, 16, of Valencia Old Road, Valencia was last seen on March 25. The Valencia police post can be reached at 667-9030/8001.

- Kyanna Davis, 15, of Bajnath Street, Lachoos Road, Penal was last seen on March 23. The Penal police station can be contacted at 647-8888.

