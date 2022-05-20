Two teens have been reported missing.
They are Faith Noray, 17 of Belmont Circular Road, Port-of-Spain and Anton Cooper, 15 of London Street, Longdenville.
Noray is dark brown in complexion, medium built and five feet, five inches tall. She was last seen at 8 a.m. on May 18, wearing a white shirt and a black straight skirt. A report was made to the police that same day.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Belmont police station at 621–2515.
Cooper was last seen leaving home on May 18 and was reported missing to the Longdenville police station on that day.
Cooper is slim built, five feet, nine inches tall, dark brown in complexion, has a short haircut and a round face.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call the Longdenville police post at 665-4539.
In both instances, the police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station. Information can also be shared on the TTPS App.