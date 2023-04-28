The Violent Crime Reduction plan suggests a “good kick-start” in the fight against crime.
But the public, which is fearful and which lacks confidence, needs to know the estimated time in which these plans are expected to bear fruit.
So said social scientist and an expert in crime analysis Prof Emeritus Dr Ramesh Deosaran, as he commented yesterday on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’ Violent Crime Reduction plan which was unveiled by the National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds in the Parliament on Wednesday.
Deosaran said three questions arose from the 15-point plan: one, how does this plan, if at all, fit into any recommendations from the recent $1.5 million Caricom Crime and Violence symposium?; two, how does the target of 20 per cent reduction in homicides, blend with Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s pledge to reduce homicides by June of this year?; three, are there manageable benchmarks for this 20 per cent reduction, as well as the target of 30 per cent detection rate, as stated by Hinds as part of the plan?
“Minister Hinds has only given the public a teaser. Therefore, what the country quickly needs now is for the Police Commissioner to explain the details of the TTPS’ crime plan, or at least explain it to the Joint Select Committee (on National Security) so as to inspire public confidence that serious action is being taken against serious crimes, especially against home invasions,” Deosaran said.
He said the recently appointed Police Commissioner must now rise to the challenge of proving her crime-fighting and management skills. “After all, this ‘crime plan’ is hers. She should use the opportunity to provide a structured approach and system to attract support from the public for her efforts,” he said.
Deosaran said among the 15 objectives identified by Hinds, some were commendable. For example, dealing with transnational organised crime and enhancing police intelligence capability.
“Unfortunately, some other plans have a lot of deja-vu in them, such as the dismantling of criminal gangs and the eradication of drug blocks which show how deeply rooted these criminogenic conditions are,” he said.
“And that is why it is now so important for the Commissioner and the minister, barring national security matters, to tell the public the estimated time in which these plans will bear fruit. All in all, and in fairness to Ms Harewood-Christopher, while the announced crime plans suggest a good kick-start, there is need to show the public how these will bring relief to the widespread crime fears and gun-driven violence and murders now troubling and threatening the country’s social and economic welfare,” Deosaran added.