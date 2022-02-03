Ten people were arrested and four guns and a quantity of ammunition and narcotics were seized during several intelligence led, anti-crime exercises by police officers.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Area South acting on information from Crime Stoppers, went to the Maloney and La Horquetta areas between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m on February 2, during which they searched an apartment complex in Maloney Gardens. They found a Derringer pistol and four rounds of ammunition hidden in the ceiling of a corridor.
The officers, assisted by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, then went to Arima between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., during which they held a 31-year-old man for possession of a quantity of marijuana and a Glock pistol, loaded with an extended magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition.
These exercises were coordinated by Snr Supt. Paponette, Supt Montrichard and ASP Ettiene and spearheaded by Insp Pitt and Sgt Caldon.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Area North also conducted an exercise between 1 p.m. and 5:25 p.m., in the Arima, Pinto and Malabar areas. They went to Sandstone Extension, Wallerfield, where a search warrant was executed at the home of a 37-year-old man. The search resulted in officers finding 11 rounds of 12 gauge cartridges and two spent 12 gauge shells on the premises. The man was arrested in connection with the finds. Two other men of the Arima area were also held during the exercise for various offences.
Meanwhile, an Operation Strike Back exercise was conducted in the North-Eastern Division, between 3.15 p.m. and 6.15 p.m. spearheaded by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman and coordinated by Insp Bharath and acting Sgt Martin.
During the exercise, officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force and Canine Unit, went to Saw Mill Avenue, Morvant, where they stopped and searched a 28-year-old man of the area and this resulted in a pistol, loaded with a magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cocaine being seized from his possession.
As the exercise continued in the district, officers stopped and searched two other suspects. A 17-year-old of Egypt Village, Point Fortin, was found in possession of a revolver, loaded with six rounds of ammunition and a 29-year-old of Morvant was held with three rounds of ammunition in his possession.
A quantity of marijuana was also discovered at the El Socorro home of a male suspect. Investigations are ongoing into these matters.
Another exercise, this time conducted by the North-Eastern Division Crime Patrol Unit between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and coordinated by Insp Bharath, resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old San Juan man wanted for a series of larceny offences in the Aranguez district. Officers were strategically placed in and around the area, where they observed and held the suspect.
Additionally, on Thursday, members of the North Eastern Division Gang Unit, North Eastern Division Task Force and K9 Unit, executed several warrants and two people from Santa Cruz were arrested relative to firearm enquiries and gang involvement.
Meanwhile, officers of the Central Division Task Force, Area North, conducted an exercise between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., in the Enterprise and Longdenville areas. The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt. Pierre, ASP Dipchan and Insp Ablacksingh.
During the exercise, officers went to the Enterprise home of a 25-year-old suspect, where they found an assortment of house fixtures with the markings ‘HDC Egypt Village’. Two people who were in the house at the time of the search were arrested in connection with the finds. Officers then went to the nearby home of another suspect where they found 18 white cupboard doors. A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the finds.
Investigations are ongoing.