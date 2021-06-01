TEN people who breached curfew during daytime hours on Monday were arrested and charged by police.
At Carenage between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. , police arrested seven people, aged 20 to 48.
In another police exercise conducted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., officers arrested three people, aged 39 to 58.
The exercise was spearheaded by Insp Ramjattan and included officers of the Carenage Police Station and Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
The exercise was coordinated by Insp Basant and also included officers of the Western Division CID and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.