A St James man sustained at least ten bullet wounds and was killed in his neighbourhood on Thursday night.
Jelani Collins, also known as “Sugars”, was taken to the hospital where he died.
A police report said that at around 8.45 p.m. Collins, who had addressed at Anderson Street and Brunton Road, was at Bombay Street, in company with another person.
As Collins entered a vehicle he was approached by an armed man dressed in a black hoodie, who fired opened fire.
The other person who was with Collins ran off when the gunman started to shoot.
When the gunfire ceased, Collins was found unresponsive lying in a manhole on the street.
He sustained injuries to his chest, shoulder, back, two arms, left hip, right thigh, left buttock, right ankle and lower right leg.
He was taken to the St James Medical Complex but could not be revived.