TEN children are hospitalised with the Covid-19 coronavirus.
One is in the intensive care unit, and another in the high dependency unit.
This was disclosed by Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards at the Covid-19 coronavirus Ministry of Health press conference on Saturday.
This means that two more children were admitted to hospital for Covid-19 since Wednesday, when Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said that eight children were under hospital care.
Dr Abdool-Richards said that as of 8 a.m. Saturday, there were 394 patients hospitalised for Covid-19.
“We are noticing a trend of an increasing number of children being hospitalised or admitted for management of Covid-19.
As of this morning there are ten children who are in the parallel health care system who are being managed for Covid-19. Of these ten children one is receiving ICU level care.
One is receiving HDU (High Dependency Unit) care and eight other children are receiving ward level care. This is a trend that is causing great concern to us on the health team”, she said.
She said that another trend that remains consistent is the high occupancy levels of patients requiring intensive care treatment and high dependency treatment.
Deyalsingh said that about 25 per cent of the 12-18 population eligible for the Pfizer vaccine were administered the Covid-19 vaccine.
The health minister announced that that there would be more access for citizens to vaccines, with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be made available at all health centres, and plans were in motion for vaccines to be available at malls and other public areas.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that in October, pupils of Forms four, five and six who were vaccinated would be given the option for face-to-face classes.