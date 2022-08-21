A FORMER member of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) was granted a total of seven firearms while the spouse got three, making it ten firearms in one household.
This was cited among several concerns in the Firearms Users Licence (FUL) Audit Report which looked at the functions and operations of the Firearms Unit within the T&T Police Service (TTPS).
Gary Griffith was police commissioner from August 2018 to October 2021.
The PolSC is a body responsible for the recruitment of a commissioner of police, acting commissioner and deputy commissioners.
The couple obtained their FULs within hours of applying, the audit report stated.
The 17-page Executive Summary, which is expected to be laid in Parliament, noted that a former member of the PolSC was granted an FUL on July 5, 2019. Thereafter, the former member was granted a total of six additional firearms by variation on the 12th June, 2020 while the spouse was granted an FUL in July 2019 and then granted two additional variations in March 2021.
The Executive Summary does not mention names, however, the report’s detailed 58 pages identify the former member, as well as the goings-on within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) under the leadership of Griffith.
The names of five firearm dealers who “have been favoured in being granted permits to import large quantity of firearms and ammunition ..” as well as component parts and accessories for high-powered assault firearms were identified as troubling.
A comparison chart showed, prior to Griffith’s tenure, previous commissioners approved the importation of between 400-700 firearms within a three-year time frame. However, with Griffith at the helm, this catapulted to over 147,000, according to the report.
The Audit Report, of which the Sunday Express had sight, was prepared by three retired senior police officers—retired ACPs Wellington Virgil and Raymond Craig, along with retired Insp Lennard Charles. They were assisted by three other police officers.
Virgil has functioned as the former head of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau. Additionally, he served as Director of Investigations at the Integrity Commission, ACP in charge of the Special Branch and Acting Commissioner of Police. Craig once headed the Organised Crime, Narcotics and Firearms Bureau, while Charles once served as the TTPS Firearms expert.
The team was appointed by Ag Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and officials of the Ministry of National Security.
Compliance Unit Farce
The Audit Report also highlighted the functions of the Compliance Unit, noting “although this unit was never formalised, as such it was tasked with investigating FULs which were deemed to be urgent or which were recommended by divisional commanders ..”
In reality, the report stated the unit was actually carrying out certain instructions given to them. Such instructions included overriding decisions of divisional commanders who recommended that provisional licences not be given to individuals based on criminal records, pending matters including but not limited to domestic abuse.
Additionally, the unit was used to fast-track provisional licence and FUL applications of named dealers and individuals .
Stanley John Report
Earlier this year, retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John, in his report, described the granting of FULs under Griffith as “a thriving, well-oiled, white- collar criminal enterprise”.
It added that the liberal granting of FULs and other restricted licences (provisional permits, import licences, etc) was being conducted “under the nose” of Griffith.
John was appointed by the former Bliss Seepersad-led PolSC to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of FULs.
John had also recommended a police probe into several matters raised during his investigation, “and the errant persons brought to justice and not be allowed to go free”.
Under the Firearms Act, it is the Commissioner of Police who grants approvals for FULs.
Disturbing reading
On July 18, 2022, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told the media at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, that the report of the audit into the Firearms Unit of the TTPS “makes very disturbing reading”, and he intended to send “all components of it... even before I am finished reading it” , to the Police Service Commission “and let the chips fall where they may”.
The PM had said, however, only the Executive Summary of the Report would be laid in the Parliament when it reconvenes.
The Sunday Express understands Parliament will reconvene in September.
The Prime Minister had said the Audit Report, which was done by a team of six investigators including retired senior police officers (Wellington Virgil, Raymond Craig and Lennard Charles) “identified the nature of the problem and there are serious problems in there (Firearms Unit)”.
The report, which examined the operations of the Firearms Unit, came on the heels of an investigation by retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John and a report done by former law enforcement officers Haydn Pritchard and Arthur Barrington.
FUL racket unearthed:
How it all started
A multi-million-dollar racket involving several registered firearm dealers catered to crime-worried business people was uncovered by the Sunday Express. The business owners paid big bucks for their FULs, variations and dealer’s licence.
Additionally, officers attached to the Firearm Section and some employees holding managerial positions within the TTPS also cashed in big on their fast-tracking FUL windfall links.
The managers in question charged from $45,000 upwards per FUL fast-tracking. Their prices varied from first-time applications to variations.
It was also unearthed that individuals who are currently before the courts for serious offences were granted FULs.
Several businessmen in T&T legally have in their possession in excess of 15 firearms, many of which are assault weapons.
Several of these businesses are donors who have signed on to the I Support Our Service (ISOS) initiative of the TTPS.
The ISOS is an initiative of Griffith and his wife Nicole, which was launched in 2019. It involves businesses pledging support for the TTPS.
Support can take the form of affording police officers discounts or providing tangible items to the TTPS.
1) During your tenure as commissioner of police, did you give approval for seven firearms for then-PolSC member (name withheld)?
2) Did you also grant approval for (name withheld) wife to have three firearms?
At 12.14 pm, via WhatsApp, Griffith responded, “The issuance of licences for firearms is a matter of law and process. I have never in my tenure as commissioner of police, nor will I now specifically name persons who are FUL holders. I believe your information to be inaccurate and, in any event, devoid of reasonable context. As far as information is in the public domain, I note that the files of the FUL department are the subject of audit and report and in the circumstances I hold the view that you should properly direct your enquiries to the Acting Commissioner of Police.”
Griffith also said the Sunday Express enquiry “is imprudent in the specific context of certain security issues, threats and ongoing prosecutions” and went on to attack the reporter, making specific reference to a High Court matter.
Griffith responded again at 12.25 p.m. to “please also quote” and went on to accuse the Express of having an agenda.