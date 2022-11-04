Two men who were involved in a home invasion and robbery in Corinth Hills, have been sentenced to ten years in jail with hard labour.
Akeem Williams and John Paul Phillip were jointly charged with two offences of robbery with violence and charges of robbery with aggravation and burglary. They were sentenced by San Fernando senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on November 1
Williams, 23 of Pleasantville and Phillip, 22 of Corinth Hills, were arrested by Southern Division officers following a burglary incident in Corinth Hills on October 20.
According to police reports, three men, one armed with a hammer and two with cutlasses, entered a residence where they accosted the homeowner and demanded money and valuables.
The assailants made off with a quantity of cash, jewellery and three mobile phones.
The speedy response of Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) officers and the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP), led to the arrest of Williams a few hours after the incident was reported. Two cell phones were also recovered during the exercise. After conducting further investigations, Phillip was detained on October 28.
Constables Ragoonath and Noor, both of the Southern Division, made the arrests.
The incident is still engaging the attention of police, as officers are searching for the third assailant.