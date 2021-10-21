A bank teller escaped from men who abducted her in Rio Claro on Tuesday.
The victim reported to the police that she was on her way to work when she boarded a car, believing it to be a taxi, but instead was robbed and taken to Moruga.
The 29-year-old woman jumped out of the vehicle when her abductors stopped and went to the trunk.
A police report on the incident said that around 6.15 a.m., the victim went to the Rio Claro/Princes Town taxi hub, and boarded a maxi-taxi.
Minutes later, she observed a silver-coloured Tiida motor car that pulled up at the hub with a driver and front-seat passenger. She told police she exited the maxi-taxi and sat in the back seat of the car. The car left the hub and drove along Naparima-Mayaro Road towards Princes Town.
Upon reaching the vicinity of Ramrattan’s Tire Shop, San Pedro, the “passenger” grabbed her purse that contained her iPhone 7 and other valuables, and the men ordered her to lie down on the back seat.
The victim reported the driver drove to Moruga Road, Moruga. Along the way, he received a phone call and stopped the vehicle. She said the two men alighted from the car and went to the trunk.
The victim reported that she grabbed her purse and got out of the car. She ran until she saw a vehicle, and flagged it down.
She went to Moruga Police Station, where she reported the incident around 8.20 a.m.
Sgt Maharaj, Cpl Denoon and officers of the Rio Claro CID, Task Force, and Anti-Kidnapping Unit commenced investigations and viewed closed circuit television footage. Police said a comprehensive search was made for the suspects, without success.