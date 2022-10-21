police tape

Four members of a family were terrorised by a group of men who invaded their home early yesterday morning.

The attack happened at a two-storey townhouse at a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) area at Magna Lane in Corinth Hills, near San Fernando.

The home was secured around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police officers were told that around 3.15 a.m., loud sounds were heard and the family was confronted by three masked men. Two of the men were armed with cutlasses, while the third man carried a hammer.

It was reported to the police that the men demanded cash and jewelry from the couple, their 23-year-old daughter and a relative who is in his 30s.

One of the victims, a 44-year-old manager at a shoe store at a southern mall, was chopped on her left hand by one of the assailants.

An undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry and three cellphones were taken by the men before they fled. Two of the phones were later found in Pleasantville.

Camera footage is unavailable.

A resident of the area told the Express the cameras at that building had not been working.

She said, “It is highly ridiculous. A camera is right next to their duplex, but they have to depend on cameras (from another building) to get footage.”

She added that vehicles had been stolen in the area over the past months. She also said the crime situation has to be dealt with “because when these criminals continue to get away, they will think that it’s something that they could continue doing”.

Sgt Noyan, acting corporals Ramnanan and Ali, constables Ragoonath and Rambhajan and officers from the Southern Division Task Force and Emergency Response Patrol were at the scene following the incident.

