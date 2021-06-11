Terry Fenwick

UNDER PRESSURE: Terry Fenwick, T&T men’s head coach.

—Photo: BAHAMAS ATHLETICS/KERMIT TAYLOR

The FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has served notice of termination to Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Terry Fenwick.

Additionally, the NC has mutually parted company with Senior Men’s National Team Assistant Coach Derek King and is finalizing same with Assistant Coach Kelvin Jack.

The decision came in a statement issued on Friday.

"Given the financial situation of the TTFA which threatens its ability to fund the coaches at the salary levels that were committed, the NC has met with Derek King and Kelvin Jack and have come to a mutually agreed position."

The NC thanked Derek and Kelvin "for their work, professionalism and sincere understanding. We wish them all the best in the future."

The TTFA will now prioritize its appointment of an Interim Head Coach together with a coaching staff next week, ahead of the Gold Cup Preliminary Round which takes place in early July 2021.

A selection panel led by NC Member Nicholas Gomez and comprising Anton Corneal, Anthony Sherwood and Richard Chinapoo will meet to finalize the selection of the Interim Head Coach. The Interim Head Coach together with the panel will then establish the supporting team.

