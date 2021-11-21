Re: Complaint made against you by the Chairman of the National Security Council
The Police Service Commission is in receipt of a letter dated 16 September 2020 from the Honourable Prime Minister (PM) and chairman of the Security Council in which he has expressed serious concerns about unacceptable behaviour on your part and your suitability to continue to hold the office of Commissioner of Police.
We summarise below, in the numbered paragraphs, the complaint of the PM reported to the Commission:
1. On Saturday 12 September 2020 the PM made the following statement at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre: “I said to my colleague [Minister of National Security, Mr Stuart Young], where Trinidad and Tobago is, we expect that there would be firm and sustained law enforcement for those who believe that the only thing they will accept and respond to is being restrained by a police officer. And, as I say that, let me join this conversation now.
“In Trinidad and Tobago we expect that the law will be applied to every person regardless of race, colour, creed, class or social standing. Because those who believe that they are beyond the reach of this virus, you could say so for yourself and that may suit you, in comforting your irresponsible conduct, but in so doing you pose a threat to the rest of our national community... to the little children who are helpless... to the persons with underlying medical conditions... to those elder citizens who are depending entirely on not being exposed in the simplest way. They request through me, through the Minister of National Security, through the Police Service that we ensure that there is an improvement in the conduct of our nationals, where the law applies across the board. Especially to those whose priority is partying. Persons who are partying and spreading the virus must feel the full brunt of the law.
“It is not for me to tell the Commissioner of Police who to arrest and who not lo arrest and how to apply the law. But as Prime Minister I could tell the Commissioner of Police that the law must be applied to protect us in Trinidad and Tobago, from those that are not prepared to listen and are not prepared to fight the fight that we want to fight to bring this virus under control. We can do no more but we will do the best with what we have.”
2. This appears to have been interpreted by you as being offensive to you and thereafter you embarked on a course of behaviour unbecoming of the office of Commissioner of Police.
3. That same evening, you sent the PM a number of messages taking issue with what the PM had said. These messages were disrespectful to the Office of the Prime Minister and betrayed a lack of balance expected from an officer in your position.
4. On the following day, Sunday 13 September 2020, you continued messaging the PM in a challenging, aggressive and disrespectful manner.
5. You also issued a public statement taking issue with what the PM had stated at the press conference.
6. You made inappropriate comments and statements to the public via a live radio interview on the i95.5 Radio Station. Using insulting and disrespectful language, you suggested that the PM was racist and a hypocrite.
7. It was reported that on the said Sunday 13 September 2020 you warned the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (“TTPS”) to ignore advice from the Chairman of the National Security Council that the TTPS has authority to arrest people on their private property for breaches of the Covid-I9 Regulations. You made disparaging and dangerous comments that the PM was encouraging police officers to violate the constitutional rights of citizens by breaking the law to ease political pressure on him and his administration. You told the members of the TIPS that the PM was trying to “throw the police under the bus”.
8. As a result of these disturbing developments in which you were publicly disrespecting the Office of the Prime Minister, and by extension the Chairman of the National Security Council, the PM as Chairman of the National Security Council requested a meeting on Monday 14 September 2020 with you and Acting Deputy Commissioners of Police Forde and Jacobs along with the Honourable Attorney General and the Honourable Minister of National Security.
9. Prior to the meeting, you were interviewed on TV6 and Radio 102FM and you repeated your tirade of troubling accusations against the office of the PM and you demanded retractions of the Prime Minister’s policy statement.
10. At the meeting on Monday 14 September 2020 the PM read out the statement he gave at the press conference on Saturday 12 September 2020 referred to in paragraph 1 above and sought to explain the different roles of the Executive and the TTPS and in particular, that as Prime Minister, he was in charge of policy. He stated that in his 40 years of public service he had never known a Commissioner of Police to publicly engage a Prime Minister and certainly not in the manner that you had done in the previous days. He told you that you had publicly accused him of being a hypocrite, of encouraging the TTPS to breach the Constitution, of being a racist, and of being incompetent as he did not seek advice. The PM advised you that he was not engaging in any debate on public and private property but that he spoke about enforcing the law as it exists. He pointed out that a law that does not exist cannot be “enforced”. The PM emphasised that he does not give instructions to the TTPS and suggested that it would be advisable for you to take a step back and do some reflecting and you and he could “ then move forward and consider the unfortunate occurrence to be “water under the bridge”.
11. After expressing his concerns, the PM informed you that he would be writing to the Police Service Commission to record what had taken place over the weekend as he was not prepared to tolerate disrespect to the Office of the Prime Minister.
12. Later that day, you appeared to take umbrage with a press release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister that stated that “Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith and Acting Deputy Commissioners of Police Forde and Jacob (sic.) attended a meeting this morning, summoned by Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley”. The word “summoned” appears to have upset you and you issued a press release to that effect.
13. On Tuesday 15 September 2020, you appeared to take offence to a story carried in the Trinidad Express Newspaper and sent the PM disrespectful and threatening messages.
14. You stated in an interview on CNC3 Television that you could not be summoned by a Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Security Council and made statements unbecoming of Commissioner of Police.
15. Even after the above public statements, you continued sending messages to the PM as set out hereunder:
You: “Anyone who has to use a reporter to push an agenda to discredit me via using himself as “a government source” shows weakness and fear to confront the person he is trying to undermine and intimidate would be writing to the PSC also about political interference of the police in the performance of our duties also. . Let the reporting begin.”
PM: “I am sure the Commission would want to know all about any such matter but as I said to you yesterday you need to do a bit of reflecting and stop this interpreting and persecution complex that seems to be surrounding you. Maybe you should just stop and let good sense prevail.” ·
You: “Agreed Sir. But likewise. Sending messages to Ria to discredit a police commissioner helps no one. Let us move on.”’
PM: “I consider your correspondence, a threat and as such since you refuse to be guided and assisted and advised I am to advise you that I will report this matter to the Minister and the Commission for their urgent attention. You are now a person out of control and cannot be allowed to continue this way. I have given you the best of my advice and guidance but you flatly refuse to be guided to an acceptable pattern of behaviour.”
You: “Sir. We spoke. Look at the article today bon ¬express
“How does this help. You continue to attack and undermine me. I am trying to focus on my job. But you seem to want to continue this cold war. If you insist, then I obviously would not play dead. You keep giving worthy advice whilst still attacking and threatening me.
“If this is untenable, you are uncomfortable and you cannot work with me, I can submit my resignation to PSC this afternoon, as I can move on.”
16. In addition to above events, you have displayed disturbing behaviour on previous occasions when you appear to have disagreed with others, including members of the public who disagree with you or comment unfavourably on anything to do with you.
17. You have also disrespected the Honourable Minister of National Security, Mr Stuart Young on occasions.
18. The PM is in receipt of a complaint from the Director of the Strategic Services Agency in which you are alleged to have made a number of accusations against him, and the PM requested the Honourable Minister of National Security to investigate the allegations and ¬resolve the matter between these two high office holders in national security.
19. The PM as Chairman of the National Security Council has had to quietly caution you about the way you respond to the public and the need to acknowledge the responsibility of the line Minister. None of this seems to have had resulted in any improvement in your approach and what appears to be your current mission to publicly engage the PM, demanding a retraction of a clear and simple statement of long-standing policy, and is but the latest in a pattern of behaviour which is now the subject of national disquiet.
20. The National Security Council is one of the most sensitive institutional arrangements of State in the country and cannot be expected to be populated by an officer who is irrational, erratic, disrespectful, accusatory and unreliable.
21. As a result of the above, the PM and Chairman of the National Security Council has lost confidence in you as Commissioner of Police and does not know what to expect of you going forward.
In the light of the seriousness of the complaint of the PM and Chairman of he National Security Council, the Police Service Commission hereby invites your response lo the above matters raised by him.
The Commission wishes to make it clear that at this stage it has formed no opinion on the merits of the complaint.