The Tobago House of Assembly’s Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is in self quarantine, after being exposed to a primary contact of a recent Covid-19 positive case.
In a statement, Dennis said he was informed on Monday that he was in contact with the person on Good Friday (April 2).
Dennis’s statement came hours before the disclosure on Tuesday morning that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is in Tobago, had tested positive for Covid-19 and was now under medical car
“While my exposure to the primary contact was minimal and mask wearing and social distancing practised during the interactions, I hastened to get tested for COVID-19, as is compulsory in the circumstances and received a negative result.”
Dennis said that out of an abundance of caution “I will remain quarantined at home until after April 16, when the full fourteen day quarantine period ends. I will work from home during this period and discharge the responsibilities of my office through virtual meetings and other forms of relevant communication.
He urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant during this period, even in light of the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“I cannot stress enough how important it is for us to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, if we are to keep our numbers low and return to a greater level of normalcy.”