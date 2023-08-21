There is currently no major influx of sargassum seaweed at beaches in Tobago.
This was the response coming from the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development of the Tobago House of Assembly, in response to questions posed by the Express regarding a heavy presence of seaweed on the island’s beaches.
On Wednesday, a concerned citizen supplied the Express with two photos and a video, which showed a beach, purported to be Bacolet, heavily littered with seaweed.
The Express was also told that most of the tourist beaches on the windward side of Tobago are choked with seaweed, floating across the Atlantic.
However, when contacted on Thursday, an official at the division said they have no knowledge of the beaches being littered with seaweed.
“We have been doing drone coverage of our beaches and, so far, we have not come across any influx of seaweed. All our beaches on the eastern side of the island are clear, while there are a few beaches on the western side that have a sprinkling of seaweed,” the official said.
The official also supplied a photo which was in stark contrast to those supplied by the concerned citizen.
“I don’t know where the individual got the images from, but it could very well be images of what we experienced earlier in the year when we did have an influx of seaweed on some of the beaches,” the official stated.
In March, Tobago received support from the government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to remove and dispose of sargassum seaweed from the island’s beaches and shorelines.
Speaking back then at the launch of the Regional Sargassum Project at Shaw Park Complex in Scarborough, Japanese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Yutaka Matsubara noted that Trinidad and Tobago was one of five countries to benefit from the US$12 million Japanese-funded Project for Improving National Sargassum Management Capacities in the Caribbean.