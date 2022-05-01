An employee of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is expected to appear before a Scarborough Magistrate on Tuesday charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office.
Chrisette St Clair, 29, of Scarborough, Tobago, was charged with the offences following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Tricia Hudlin-Cooper.
On March 10, 2021, the Chief Administrator of the THA, made a report to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) that during the period October 2020 to November 2020, an employee of the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries collected monies totalling $48,544, from 168 persons on behalf of the Division.
She then allegedly failed to deposit the monies into the Division’s account. It is alleged that the employee then went further to conceal her actions by intentionally omitting entries in the Division’s cash book with the intention to deceive and defraud her employers.
An investigation supervised by Snr. Supt. Deryck Walker and including Insp. Daniel, Sgts. Baldwin and Philip, and WPCs Dillon and Loney-Philip was launched into the matter.
St. Clair was arrested on April 27.