Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Health Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael said she contracted Covid-19 in early February, but being fully vaccinated allowed her to make a quick recovery.
“I am going to state publicly I actually got Covid and I was sick for a while but, because I was vaccinated, I was able to work through the entire process. I worked from home.
“I worked very, very hard from home,” B.Yisrael said on Monday.
The Health Secretary said she got a strange headache and felt tired, but had no major symptoms.
“I was well, getting up, doing all of my meetings, all of my sessions, doing everything virtually because I was feeling well, and that is a testament to the fact that I got the vaccine and I was boosted, so my body was able to respond in a way to fight off the infection relatively quickly.”
She said she is living testimony that the vaccination works, and encouraged citizens to get the right information on the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Even though our vaccination (programme) is slower than I would like it to be, we have over 60,000 people (in Tobago). If the vaccines were causing a problem, or harm, I think we would have noticed if over 24,000 of us were falling ill and dropping dead.”
She said research has been ongoing with respect to the coronavirus over the years, dating back to SARS in 2002.
“People must get the accurate information. That is something we are going to roll out as we get more into what needs to happen with the TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) and the THA.”
She said systems are being established to ensure Tobago has the capability and capacity to treat with another wave of Covid-19.
“I met with the newly appointed CEO of the TRHA, Simon Wiltshire, to ensure Tobago is fully prepared to treat with any eventuality,” said B.Yisrael.