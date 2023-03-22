THE Division of Tourism yesterday condemned a fight which took place on board a reef tour vessel in Tobago.
The incident occurred in full view of visiting cruise-ship passengers, who previously docked at the Scarborough Port via two cruise ships—Rhapsody of the Seas and Silver Dawn.
Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris said she strongly condemned the acts of violence on-board a Buccoo Reef Marine Park tour boat on Monday. Preliminary reports indicated that, on Monday, two glass-bottom tour vessels, the Morning Star and Ocean One, took tourists to the Buccoo Reef Marine Park.
However, due to rough sea conditions, both vessels collided while anchored at Nylon Pool. This collision resulted in the captain of one of the vessels attempting to assault the other captain physically. A scuffle then ensued between the two men, which terrified onlookers and was also recorded. In response to the incident, Secretary Burris expressed “supreme disappointment” saying it can cause irreparable damage to Tobago’s reputation.
“We have been working tirelessly to rebound our Tourism sector post-Covid, and such occurrences do not help our efforts. I have received official reports from the cruise ship agent regarding the matter, and we are also working on formal correspondence to the passengers and the cruise company affected by yesterday’s unfortunate events,” Burris said.
The secretary added, “Undoubtedly, this matter highlights the need for formal regulations to be introduced to govern operations across the industry. “We are hopeful that the central Government’s promise of a tourism regulatory and licensing authority since the dissolution of the Tourism Development Company, in 2017, will be made a priority again. In the interim, outside of the work of the police to investigate once a report is made, we must also determine what actions can be taken,” Burris said.