On the day the country mourned the death of entertainer ‘Blaxx’ to Covid, we also lost one of our happiest childhood memories, that of Dr. Abracadabra.
Deoraj Sieunarine was his given name, but few knew that. He was the man who made magic with his signature spell that ended in the exclamation “Foo Foo!’
Sieunarine, of Visabella, San Fernando, died on Monday at age 92.
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial spoke for thousands, as she remembered him.
In a social media post, she wrote:
“If you grew up in south Trinidad in the 80’s and 90’s, you could not attend any major school event, birthday party or function and not have the pleasure of being entertained by Mr Deoraj Seunarine, better known as Dr. Abracadabra.
Dr. Abracadabra was not just a magician and ventriloquist but a great musician and cultural icon who used his professional life as a teacher and later on, as a school Principal to teach Indian culture, Hindi and music.
He hailed from Debe, where he and his siblings learnt music from his father, a well known dholak player. He also studied Hindi and together with his siblings participated in Ram Leela productions throughout the country.
His love of magic, like his love of music, began at an early age and he performed his mostly self taught tricks to generations of adults and children, always incorporating Hindi words, songs and elements of culture, leaving his audiences entertained but also a little more enlightened.
His ventriloquist act with his puppet “Pancho” was a real treat and forms part of many of my own childhood memories.
He performed in many different countries around the world and his talent was recognized with the award of the Medal of Merit Silver in 2003 by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for Outstanding and Meritorious Service and was inducted into the NCIC’s Hall of Pioneers in 2017.
Thank you for the laughs and your contribution to the landscape of Trinidad and Tobago.
We will never forget - “Abracadabra Foo Foo”.