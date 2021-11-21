A certain school of thought is being bandied about surreptitiously that the newly appointed Police Service Commission (PolSC) is not obligated to acknowledge, accept or even pay attention to the Order of Merit List of the named contenders/nominees for the appointment of Commissioner of Police which was withdrawn from the hands of the President by former chair Bliss Seepersad.
It is my considered opinion that the said withdrawn List is legally alive, but it is now subject to scrutiny by the present PolSC on account of Justice Stanley John’s report which was commissioned by the former PolSC.
Citizens will recall that in a paid advertisement in the print media, the President revealed that the PolSC delivered an Order of Merit List for a substantive Police Commissioner on August 11, but withdrew it the same day. And in the paid advertisement, the President asked the public to consider what should be done if the PolSC receives credible information which will impact upon deliberations on an important constitutional function of the PolSC.
I note that in this instance, the information concerns Gary Griffith’s fitness for re-appointment as Commissioner of Police.
The Prime Minister had indicated to the country that he had forwarded information to the PolSC that came to him as chairman of the National Security Council. This information concerns the insurance of over 100 semi-automatic weapons to civilians and allegations of corruption in the approval of over 5,000 firearm user’s licences (FULs) under Griffith’s three-year term.
It should be noted that Griffith was the top contender of six nominees on the Order of Merit List which the President received on August 11.
It was in this setting that Seepersad withdrew the list from the President’s hand and caused the PolSC to commission Justice Stanley John to investigate the allegation of corruption which the Prime Minister sent to the PolSC.
Justice Stanley John’s report
Justice Stanley John has completed the task of investigating the allegations of corruption as made to the National Security Council, and was due to formally hand in his report last Friday to the newly constituted PolSC.
In the circumstances of the receipt of information of corruption in relation to 5,000 firearm user’s licences and the 100 semi-automatic weapons granted to civilians by Griffith, and the resulting retention of Justice John by the then-PolSC to investigate the said corruption, the present de facto/de jure PolSC must now accept and scrutinise this report in order to ascertain whether it negatively impacts upon the candidacy of Griffith as the top contender for the position of Commissioner of Police.
And if there is nothing of substance in Justice John’s report to reasonably suggest or indicate that Griffith did any wrong or illegal act in granting the FULs and the 100 semi-automatic weapons to citizens, then his name as a top contender together with the other nominees should be dispatched to the President as soon as possible so that the process can continue in selecting a much-needed Commissioner of ¬Police.
It is now public knowledge that the Prime Minister made a complaint to the Bliss Seepersad PolSC in a letter dated September 16, 2020, in which he had “expressed serious concerns about unacceptable behaviour” on the part of Griffith and thus his suitability to continue to hold the office of Commissioner of Police.
Griffith is alleged to have stated that the Prime Minister was a racist, a hypocrite and that he was incompetent and was behaving as massa, but massa day done in T&T.
The Prime Minister noted in his complaint to the then-PolSC that Griffith was irrational, erratic, disrespectful, accusatory and unreliable.
The then-chairman of the PolSC, in a missive to Griffith dated September 25, 2020, pointed out the various allegations made by the Prime Minister and invited him to respond within a reasonable time. Seepersad concluded in her letter to Griffith that “the Commission wishes to make it clear that at this stage it has formed no opinion on the merits of the complaint”.
I wish to point out to the present PolSC that no disciplinary charge of misbehaviour in public office has been instituted against Griffith. Thus the law recognises that he is deemed to be innocent of the charges made by the Prime Minister in his letter of complaint to the then PolSC. And thus the Prime Minister’s allegations should not impact negatively upon the selection of Griffith as the top nominee for appointment as Commissioner of Police.
The PolSC dilemma and the Merit List
It is now incumbent upon the new PolSC chairman, a seasoned jurist and a totally independent person, to guide the commission in doing what is legally right and correct. The PolSC must not be shanghaied by the Prime Minister’s apparent desire of knocking off Griffith’s name from the Order of Merit List. And thus, if there is no credible evidence to remove Griffith’s name from the Order of Merit List, the law demands, nay commands, the PolSC to forward his name together with the other nominees to the President for the consideration of Parliament to decide whether he should be appointed Commissioner of Police.
The Prime Minister, in his contribution to the debate in Parliament for the selection of the Commissioner of Police, will be within his rights to express his views as to why Griffith is not suitable to be appointed Commissioner of Police.
—The author is a senior counsel