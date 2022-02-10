THE mother of a Cocoyea man heard the multiple rounds of gunfire that killed her son outside his home on Tuesday night.
Grieving mother Karlene Eccles said her son, Paul Eccles, was shot at least 12 times and collapsed and died in the yard of his home at Dalkeith Street.
Karlene, 51, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunfire and ran to his side, but when she saw the numerous injuries, she knew her son would not survive.
“I see the blood, a hole in his face on the left side, and I couldn’t handle that. I start to bawl. I saw blood on his stomach, from under his navel go down. He was still breathing at that point in time because he was a strong guy. They really pumped bullets... they shot him at close range. Right around him were spent shells, plus there was a live bullet on the ground,” said the mother.
Police were told a man emerged from a silver vehicle that drove into Dalkeith Street, opened fire, then returned to the vehicle and escaped.
In an interview yesterday, Eccles recalled that her son ate dinner at her home, then told her he was going to his apartment to clean, and would return.
She said her son was staying at her home since Sunday, when he separated from the mother of his three children.
Sometime after 9 p.m., she was sitting in her living room when she heard gunfire.
“When we heard gunshots, immediately my body knew something was not right. I made a call to one of the persons living at his place. I told her I heard gunshots and she said, ‘Yes, it is here.’ I asked, ‘Where is my son?’ She said she left him outside, but she was afraid to open the door.
“As I put on my clothes to leave, the phone rang, and someone said my son is dead. I ran from here straight. He was alone on the ground, near the side of the step to go in and out of the apartment. Part of his body was in the drain,” the mother said.
She said there were also four bullet holes in his door.
Police said the killing was drug-related, but the mother denied this.
“As soon as somebody get kill by bullets, the first thing they say is drug-related. They need to do their job. Just do the investigation. We are living in a world now where you cannot even frown or something. The minute you have argument with somebody, that’s it.
“I trying to understand why they kill him so gruesome. They did not have to kill him so gruesome, they had no right... if you see the condition they leave my son in. My son could have never make it through the amount of bullets in his body,” she said.
The mother said her son was charged with robbery in 2016, and with possession of a firearm in 2020.
She said after he had been remanded for nine months for the latter offence, he told her he wanted to plead guilty to the 2016 robbery case.
“That nine months changed him. He told me he does not want to go inside there again,” she said.
The mother of three said she had lost her parents and sister to cancer over the last two years, but the pain of losing a child was worse.
“That’s my only son and I would never ever be normal again. What I saw last night, it will stay in my head and I will never ever be a normal person anymore,” she said.
“I would like to get justice. If I don’t get justice, God will get justice for me. Eventually somebody will talk.”
This killing took the murder toll for the year to date to 66.