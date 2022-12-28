When Emeritus Professor at the University of Chicago Robert S Platt died in 1964, he was celebrated in an obituary as “a scholarly-adventurer of a salty, philosophical turn of mind, a student ever open to the adventure of ideas”, of seeing far, and getting to know people from all parts of the world.

And for this, Trinidad is grateful, because Platt and his family came to the island 100 years ago and left us with some images that you may still recognise, and some which live only in the memory of the oldest residents.

Platt, a geographer, was involved in the “intensive field study of small geographical areas that could provide data to support broader theoretical generalisations on the interrelation of landforms and human occupancy”.

But he was also an excellent photographer in possession of what must have been a very expensive camera, given the quality of the images he captured on his travels around the island in the first months of 1923.

He got to these places using an American-built Case touring car, round-the-island steamers, and the impressive Trinidad Government Railway (TGR) system, that allowed for a level of interconnectivity that some consider superior to what exists today.

Platt was 71 when he died.

But his life’s work was made available to students and researchers through the Library of The University of Chicago, which has digitised the collection, and made it available to the world.

It is there you will find photographs of the buildings that once housed the labourers and staff of Trinidad Central Oilfields (TCO), a place that the Express HisTTory Project team rediscovered in 2021. All we found then were metal and concrete foundations of the structures, a huge brick vault, and the perfectly-preserved embankment on which the locomotives ran.

lost village

The lost village of TCO

All of it was encased in forest cover, the vegetation having reclaimed a place that, at its peak, had an expatriate staff of 65 with 800 local employees, the company so big that it built its own tanker ship.

Seaplane landing site

And when he photographed what would become the refinery complex in Pointe-a-Pierre, there were only two chimneys.

seaplane

ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The seaplane terminal in Port of Spain.

Platt captured the seaplane landing site in Port of Spain, an entire century before Tobago’s stakeholders began lobbying for a similar service for business travellers interested in commuting between Scarborough and the capital.

He let us know there were once hammocks in the finest rooms of the Queen’s Park Hotel, opened in 1885, and demolished in 1996, and that cattle were allowed to graze on the Savannah.

He found a field of paw paw in Laventille, and went up to “Lady Chancellor Point” and captured a view from what was likely the present-day lookout, showing what Port of Spain looked like then.

Robert Platt

SCHOLARLY ADVENTURER: Robert Platt at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

There are images of early buses travelling along dirt roads without a single pothole, of donkeys sharing the roads with the Model T in Toco, and of markets in Port of Spain, Sangre Grande and Rio Claro, where the Indian women sat before their produce, a scene that one can still find in the public markets of Princes Town and Debe.

Platt captured photographs of Macqueripe Bay, before the Americans took possession of the area during World War II and developed it into a place of recreation for its military personnel.

He visited La Brea and captured scenes of life and community at a time when the oil was as important as the pitch lake, and of an electric trolley car travelling past the La India Hotel (of ill repute) in the capital city while the average folks of Port of Spain walked by in suits and frocks.

He let us know that the mouth of the Godineau River, before the existence of the cremation site, was a landing site for vessels moving cargos of cocoa and coffee being produced in Avocat.

On the east coast, where he drove along the wide flat beach at low tide and observed the coconut industry, geologists could use his notes and images to estimate how much land has been lost to the Atlantic Ocean.

Platts

ON EAST COAST: The Platts’ visit to east coast Trinidad.

He had allowed us a view of the Blue Basin waterfall before it became a place to avoid; of Marabella when it was still mostly rice fields; and of San Fernando, from atop the Hill; of Gasparee Cave and Gasparee Island when it was already a plaything of the rich colonists.

The purpose of Platt’s photography was intended to appear as illustrations in his published articles. But quite a lot of it was, understandably, of his wife and, more significantly, or the ordinary citizens of Trinidad.

The resulting collection has given us a rare view of the island as it once was, the one some now long for again.

