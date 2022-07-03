bad86434-d572-4a91-8bd7-a583ae73f0ab.jpg

This photograph of the child was captured by TV6's multimedia journalist Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh.

As families adjusted to the Covid-19 pandemic, having to spend more time at home, a Barrackpore couple devised a plan to ease the loneliness amongst their five children.

Mother Anita Ali purchased animals, goats and sheep, to rear at their home, not only to bring joy to her little ones but to teach them responsibility.

However, it was her seven-year-old son, Alex, who formed a bond with the animals. “We always had cats and dogs. But we decided to buy these goats and sheep for the children during the pandemic. And I noticed Alex really took a liking to them,” she said.

Alex, then a second year pupil, would wake before daybreak to bring food and water for his animals, five sheep and eight goats. He would walk them out into an open field, tie them, and return to bring them home on evenings.

19c5c432-060b-4d79-af73-409878a8ca42.jpg

This photograph of the Alex was captured by TV6's multimedia journalist Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh.

“His love for the animals was so real. He spent a lot of time caring for them. It was a genuine love,” his mother said.

Then came the rainy season and Alex would stay up at nights looking at his goats and sheep, standing in the rain. “We noticed they would not sit once they are wet and they would not eat or sleep. They would only move when they are dry. Alex came to us and asked if we can do something to protect them,” she said.

The little boy came up with a plan to make raincoats for the animals.

“When we buy pampers for the younger child we got these big, clear plastic bags. So we decided to cut out the top and put it through their heads. It was a perfect fit,” she said.

Alex monitored the weather updates, Ali said, and prepared for the tropical wave which was expected to hit Trinidad and Tobago last week Tuesday.

And when he woke that morning, Ali said, her son draped the plastic coverings over his sheep and goats before taking them out in the field to graze.

“He said he didn’t want the animals to get sick in the rain so he decided to prepare for the storm. We did get some rain so the raincoats did protect the animals,” she said.

Alex, who once wanted to be a chef and a police officer, now wants to be a farmer when he is older.

As for the animals, his mother said, Alex will decide whether he wants to keep them as pets or sell them off.

And now that physical school has reopened, Alex still takes his animals out before daybreak and brings them back in on evenings. His mother has been instructed to “keep an eye on them” while he is away.

