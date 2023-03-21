KELLIE SIMMONS may look different–that is all.
The 30 year old, who worked in the banking sector and volunteered at a speech and physical therapy clinic, now holds the position of U-reporter at the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs.
She is a special olympian, representing Trinidad and Tobago at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi in 2019.
She is a pannist and a member of the Invaders Junior Steel Orchestra and a trained equestrian.
In June, Kellie will travel to Germany, on the request of the Special Olympics Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (SOTT) to speak at the Special Olympics World Congress.
Kellie was diagnosed with down syndrome—a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. But she proved that having a “disability” did not prevent her from attaining her goals.
The world is celebrating Kellie and other persons like her today—World Down Syndrome Day.
The Express spoke with Kellie and her mother, Cheryl Ann Simmons, about their journey.
The Diego Martin woman attended Goodwill Industries of the West Indies in Trinidad, majored in food preparation, and attained a level one certificate of acquired competencies from the National Examinations Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training. She was also a member of the Goodwill Steel Orchestra, where she played the double second pan.
And while at Goodwill, Kellie was trained as an equestrian by trainers from the Police Barracks in St James, becoming a special olympian and who earned four fourth-place medals at the Special Olympics.
She is now excelling at her latest venture as a U-reporter for the UN sponsored U-report which is a messaging tool provided by United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF). In Trinidad and Tobago, the programme is being fostered by the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs.
Cheryl Ann Simmons said her daughter started piano lessons at age six and holds a grade one certificate from the Royal School of Music.
In fact, Kellie was an Invaders Junior Steel Orchestra member and participated in their performance, in 2019, when they won the Junior Panorama championships.
Kellie landed her first job at Therapy Works, a speech and physical therapy clinic, where she worked as an assistant receptionist for her former speech therapist after school.
And she is an active member of the Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN), which is a non-profit organisation for people with down syndrome and, through their mentorship programme, was interviewed by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, and awarded an internship in the human resources department.
Her mother said, “She worked as an intern at the Central Bank for six months, where, in addition to her administrative duties, she sometimes assisted staff in conducting tours of the Central Bank Museum. She, subsequently, got an internship as a customer care representative at Scotiabank. Kellie learnt a small amount of sign language and conversational Spanish at Goodwill Industries, so sometimes, she uses these in her conversations with customers at Scotiabank when she encounters customers who are deaf or speak Spanish to provide them with a more comforting social presence.”
Kellie has been taking her new role in the U-report programme seriously, her mother said, seeking to empower young people to speak out on issues which matter to them, allowing them to share their thoughts and concerns on a variety of topics which fosters inclusion. “It also allows the youth voice to be included in policy making decisions and acts as an information hub and learning tool on a wide range of issues,” she said.
Kellie’s early life
Kellie, the first of three children, was born in Barbados and spent the first 12 years of her life there.
She was diagnosed with down syndrome at six weeks old and delivered with the help of forceps. Simmons said, “So the doctor thought that her features might have been a little irregular because of this. What we did not know is that he had put a ‘?’ by his description of her features with a note to check when we went back for her first check-up at six weeks. But she got a little rash that worried her first-time parents, so we went to the clinic a little earlier and were seen by his colleague as he had gone on vacation and was scheduled to return just in time for the check-up.”
The first-time parents were shocked and traumatised by the news, Simmons said. “But after a week, I pulled myself out of this because I knew that I had to take care of this wonderful human being as she was totally dependent on me.”
Simmons said she was focused and determined to help her little girl. And soon after, Kellie was taken to an occupational therapist who specialised in paediatric cases and, at six months, she was doing exercises to develop her gross and fine motor skills. “Every toy we bought had to be related to improving her motor skills or helping her to ascertain shapes. We never just bought a toy just so. And our motto was ‘early intervention, early intervention, early intervention,’” the mother said.
Kellie enrolled in ballet, gymnastics, lawn tennis, swimming, football, cricket, drumming and Latin dancing, to help with her gross motor skills. And she did calligraphy, piano lessons, pan lessons, and guitar lessons to help with her fine motor skills.
“At each of these classes, apart from the guitar, drumming and pan, I had to sit through the 30-45 minute sessions. It is only when we relocated to Trinidad, that she was finally able to attend sessions without me having to be there with her to ensure that her attention did not stray. And yes, I had very great employers who allowed me to work flexible hours to cover my attendance at all of the sessions,” she said.
Kellie had no major health issues, Simmons said. She fought asthma and an ear infection at a young age.
“Because she did not have any major health issues, her development was not impeded. She hardly ever missed school and she was basically in everything,” Simmons said.
Simmons said her daughter had never experienced discrimination but noted that Trinidad and Tobago needed more affordable services for the development of children with down syndrome. She said parents had to wait for a long time to get appointments in the public service, or seek treatment privately. An assessment, she said, costs approximately $8,000.
And to those who interact with persons with down syndrome, Simmons said, “Many persons treat her as if she is a child and instead of speaking to her directly, they speak to me and ask questions about her, in front of her. Kellie is an adult and there are many other adult persons with down syndrome who wish to be treated as adults and who wish to be included in all aspects of life,” she said.
Kellie wants to learn to drive and to open her own restaurant.
Today is World Down Syndrome Day
World Down Syndrome Day is observed on March 21, a global day of celebration and awareness that has been observed by the United Nations since 2012. Its purpose is to educate the world on what down syndrome is and how individuals with down syndrome need to be valued in their communities.
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. Chromosomes are small “packages” of genes in the body. They determine how a baby’s body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy and after birth. Typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes.
Down syndrome varies in severity among individuals, causing lifelong intellectual disability and developmental delays. It’s the most common genetic chromosomal disorder and cause of learning disabilities in children. It also commonly causes other medical abnormalities, including heart and gastrointestinal disorders.
World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated by wearing brightly coloured, mismatched socks.