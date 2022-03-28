Wayne

Drowned: Wayne Wilson

A Customs guard is suspected to have drowned at Mayaro on Sunday.

Wayne Wilson, 57, of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was employed at Customs House at Port-of-Spain.

A police report said that Wilson was liming with friends on a beach at Gill Street when at around 11.35 a.m. he and the friends entered the water for a swim.

Police were told that Wilson went further into the sea than the others, then minutes later he experienced difficulties and called for help.

His friends tried to assist him and called out to lifeguards on duty on the beach.

Lifeguards retrieved him from the water and pulled him onto the shore where they performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Wilson did not regain consciousness and a lifeguard captain placed him in a vehicle then drove to the Mayaro District Health Facility.

That health institution was closed, and Wilson was taken to the next nearest health facility at Rio Claro, the report said.

At the Rio Claro Health Centre, medical professions were unable to revive him and Wilson was pronounced dead at 12.15 p.m.

The body was removed to the mortuary for an autopsy this week at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex pending testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Insp Ramkissoon, Cpl Samaroo, PC Philbert and other officers of the Mayaro CID responded and recorded statements from witnesses.

PC Philbert is continuing investigations.

