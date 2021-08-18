The Axe man and the virus lab

Last month, a man living on the other side of the world messaged the Angelo Bissessarsingh Virtual Museum of Trinidad and Tobago’s (ABVMOTT) Facebook page to tell of something he had discovered in Tobago 64 years before.
At his home in North Queensland, Australia, John Hill was holding a perfectly preserved pre-Columbian Amerindian axe found at Mt Irvine Bay.
Hill shared photos of the priceless find, questioned its origin and historical importance, then stunned everyone with a request: could someone help return it to Trinidad and Tobago? No money is being asked, only that it find its way to a university or museum to be studied, and hopefully, put on public display.
It ignited the interest of Caribbean archaeologists and researchers who knew immediately they were looking at something of great value to the record of the First Peoples, decimated by the European colonisers.
Here at the Express HisTTory Project, we wanted to know how the heck the axe ended up in Australia with Mr Hill.
So we contacted him.
It turns out his life story is as fascinating as what he found that day.
Hill said his father, Ted, was from Montreal, Canada.
His father got a pilot’s licence at an early age, wanted to study to become an aircraft engineer designing airplanes, but was told he wouldn’t be supported at university unless he did something “useful”.
So he decided on medicine, graduated with honours, and later specialised in internal medicine.
However, his first love was always everything to do with aircraft and flying.
Lonely job
When World War II broke out, he joined up with the Royal Canadian Air Force.
But there was bitter disappointment when they wouldn’t let him fly as a pilot. Apparently, the Air Force considered it too risky to allow medical doctors to fly.
So he was posted to Newfoundland where he spent most of the war flying mercy flights over the North Atlantic, rescuing crews of torpedoed ships.
It was a cold and lonely job since the medical officer could not sit in the cockpit with the pilot, co-pilot, and navigator, but was confined to the unheated rear of the plane, bundled up in whatever he could find to keep warm, by himself, for endless hours with not even windows to look out of.
It was at this time he promised himself that at the end of the war, he would move to the tropics.
Soon after he was demobbed from the Air Force, he began studying for a post-doctoral degree in tropical medicine.
Said Hill: “At some point, he found himself caring for and became friendly with a Mr Agostini from Trinidad, who encouraged dad to set up in private practice in Trinidad as there were no specialists in tropical medicine on the island and one was badly needed.”
In 1947, Hill’s parents flew to Trinidad and stayed with the Agostinis in Port of Spain and settled on the island two years later.
Hill said his father was a keen amateur archaeologist and sometimes on weekends would team up with several of the scientists from the Trinidad Regional Virus Laboratory to do some digs in shell middens in South Trinidad.
That Virus Lab, by the way, did ground-breaking research, offering new insights into the epidemiology of key viral diseases, including yellow fever, dengue fever and rabies. It is now part of the Caribbean Epidemiology Centre.
Hill told us: “Occasionally, I would be allowed to tag along. And, what wonders we would discover! Although almost all the finds were of discarded broken pieces of pottery, among them were many beautifully decorated pieces such as handles and spouts of broken vessels, in the shape of lizards, frogs and other animals, often coloured with red ochre. No two pieces were the same, and over the years, my father and I had an impressive collection of interesting pieces, all meticulously dated and recorded on little labels in India ink by my father.”
The discovery
The Hills went on a Tobago vacation in 1957.
John Hill, who was 14 at the time, said: “We were visiting Mt Irvine Bay when dad noticed that a recent storm had cut into a shell midden near the beach and suggested we go to explore it for any surface finds.
“While walking along the front of the washed-out shell midden, we had picked up a few small, unremarkable pieces of pottery when suddenly, I noticed a glint of shiny green poking out of the sand and shells of the midden. Scraping it out, I was thrilled to discover a perfectly formed axe or adze head, with a sharp cutting edge, beautifully shaped and finished.
“Dad and I were so excited. We had never found anything like this before. It was exquisitely formed—about five and a half inches (14 centimetres) long and 2.5 inches (six centimetres) wide, and completely free of any traces of wear—a perfect piece.
“It soon took pride of place in our collection and was closely studied and remarked upon by dad’s friends. There was much speculation as to why such a lovely specimen would have ended up in the shell midden, which was basically a rubbish heap left by the indigenous pre-Columbian inhabitants of Tobago.
“Moreover, the stone from which it was made was quite unlike any of us had seen before, so there was much discussion as to where it had originated and how it had got to where it was. These were questions we were never able to answer.”
Hill said it was shown to Dr John Bullbrook, then director of the Royal Victoria Institute (now the National Museum) in Port of Spain, who said he had never seen one quite like it.
The axe in Australia
Meanwhile, Hill said he was sent to a “horrible” boarding school in Canada later in 1957, but returned to Trinidad each long summer holiday until 1960, working with the Virus Lab each year.
“Later, in 1960, I started at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, but still suffering a serious case of culture shock and depression after leaving Trinidad, I spent much of the next two years hitch-hiking back and forth across Canada and the US and down through Mexico before dropping out of university altogether.
“I had caught a serious case of the ‘travel bug’ from my father, which then led me to Alaska where I worked for a full year as a biological aide on a chartered fishing vessel in the North Pacific and Bering Sea, and then almost half a year ashore on an island at the entrance to the Bering Sea. After that, there was no stopping me.
“I found myself in Sydney, Australia, in 1963 where I trained as a registered psychiatric nurse, but returned to Canada in 1967 to support mum while dad was undergoing operations and extensive treatments for his cancer.”
Hill said his father, who was also the personal doctor and friend to famed American naturalist Dr William Beebe, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 1967 and had to close his private practice in Port of Spain and return to Canada for treatment.
“He was broken-hearted at having to leave his beloved Trinidad. Fortunately, he recovered well and he lived on for more than 30 years,” he said.
As for Hill, in 1973, after living several years in the foothills of the Rockies, west of Calgary, he and his ex-wife drove a VW Kombi van across Canada and then, for seven months, across Europe and Asia to Afghanistan.
“After two more months in Afghanistan, we took local buses and slowly made our way across northern Pakistan and India to Nepal, from where we finally flew to Sydney, Australia,” he said.
Hill said after an amicable divorce, he met a partner, Jo, and her then nine-year-old son in Sydney in 1974.
“We worked together in Redfern, Sydney, at the first Community Mental Health Centre in Australia for several years, and then in a very wide variety of roles for Aboriginal organisations and remote communities in Central Australia, and later Cape York Peninsula in Tropical Northern Queensland.
“In 1979, we sold almost everything we owned and travelled as far as possible by land across Indonesia and Southeast Asia to India where we rented an old stone cottage for almost two years, high up in the mountains seven kilometres above Dharamsala (where many Tibetan refugees and the Dalai Lama live). After that, we travelled across northern Pakistan and right around India before returning to Australia.”
In 1983, Hill bought 60 acres (24 hectares) of land in the bush with friends, 25 kilometres outside the small, remote town of Cooktown on Cape York Peninsula where they still live, entertained by passing kangaroos, giant lizards and flocks of parrots.
And here is where Hill was sitting when he messaged the ABVMOTT Facebook site about his axe, which had accompanied him on his world travels.
The axe is back
Hill mailed it back to Tobago a few weeks ago, said ABVMOTT administrator Patricia Bissessar.
She said: “I was aware that John Hill was having difficulty in making a decision as to the best possible home for the artefact. Having recently donated some of my nephew (the deceased) Angelo Bissessarsingh’s original historical documents to the Scarborough Library, I suggested to John that the artefact be returned to the people of Tobago where it was originally found.
“Gabriele de Gataeno, director of Tobago Heritage Conservation Society, was consulted and the artefact will be lodged in the Tobago Museum. I want to personally thank John Hill for this kind gesture on his part.”
As for Hill, he said: “My fondest hope is that somehow together we can rekindle an interest in pre-Columbian archaeology in T&T. There is so much that needs to be done and, even though many of the known sites have been damaged or vandalised, I am sure there are new sites to be found.”
