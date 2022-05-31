The bank heist: Safety deposit boxes emptied

The police report on the crime stated that the bank manager told police that the Couva branch of Republic Bank was locked and secured by a security officer at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and closed for the long weekend.
The manager said that around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, she arrived at work, and received information from a security officer.
She then proceeded to the northern side of the building and observed a hole in the wall of the communication room.
The bank manager then observed the ceiling tiles above a vault in the northwestern corner of the building removed, and debris round about the vault.
She ordered the bank to be secured and made a report to the Couva Police Station.
The bank manager indicated that the vault contained safety deposit boxes and other records belonging to the bank.
Police officers acting Sgt Harriot and PC Flemming visited the scene and observed the hole in the wall of the communication room and also a hole on top of the vault piercing through approximately eight inches of concrete and a one inch thick sheet of metal.
Several metals boxes (identified as safety deposit boxes) were also observed on top and on the floor near the vault, and they were all open and empty.
The report stated that both officers interviewed persons and received information that as per CCTV footage on the exterior of the RBL two persons were seen on the northern end of the building around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
They also covered the said camera with something obstructing it's view, the report said.
Police have requested CCTV footage and statements.
Officers of the Central CSI visited the scene and processed the scene for finger prints.