There was some seriously bad weather in San Fernando in the final days of 1903, the year the Red House was torched by people rioting over the price of water.
In fact, there was so much rainfall that the rich folks of the south Trinidad hillside town had to order other people to work harder to organise things for the New Year’s Day Regatta, an annual event where teams rowed around the famed Faralon Rock and back to the King’s Wharf Jetty.
Regatta organisers pulled it off in the end, with the very important acting Colonial Secretary Hugh Clifford chugging in by train from Port of Spain, and other northerners arriving aboard the gulf steamer ferry, to take in the lime.
All of this we know because of the reporting of The Mirror, one of the many newspapers that would be born and die over the course of Trinidad’s colonial-era history (like The East Indian Weekly, Argos, Trinidad Chronicle), among the only surviving relics of that time being the Catholic News, Gazette and Trinidad Guardian.
Anyway, The Mirror reporter wrote that things down in San Fernando were going quite splendidly that day, and it was well into the afternoon races when BAM! an exploding cannon took the head off Mr Charles Pasea, a recent arrival from Halifax, Canada.
The newspaper reported rather dryly, “It was however at this period of the day when the sky was clearing and spectators increasing that the gun which had been firing at the close of each event unexpectedly went off killing Mr C M Pasea, the Honourable Secretary and Treasurer to the Regatta Committee, an event which naturally abruptly closed the proceedings”.
The Mirror went on to tell of the colourful racing details, from who refused to accept second place to which businessman ungifted his prize, to the “fact” that a good time was had by all despite the beheading, but that the after-party had to be cancelled.
The festival would take a three year break, and that blighted cannon would be discarded after the morticians reconnected Mr Pasea who was given a fitting burial at the Paradise Cemetery.
Curious turn
Somewhere along the way, San Fernando’s premiere event would peter out before our Independence, and the Regatta passed into history in 1955, its importance recorded in the periodicals of the time, some photos, and in the memory of those old enough to remember.
But in a curious turn of things, the beheading cannon, buried and forgotten, would be unearthed and find its way into the eclectic collection of San Fernando history buff and writer Louis B Homer, who died in 2013.
Where exactly he found it, Homer never said, but it ended up in the yard of his home, the ultimate conversation piece to introduce the visitor to the things he had stored at his place, while lobbying for his items to form the nucleus of a San Fernando Museum.
Homer’s stuff, from the rare books and photographs, to the Amerindian greenstone ceremonial axe heads, the handles of the casket used to carry the body of CLR James, the drinking glass of a visiting Chinese ambassador, the paintings of the mysterious Maraquita Johnson of North Manzanilla, could have filled that museum.
Homer didn’t live to see it.
And he wasn’t around when bacchanal broke out over the medals won by this country first Olympic medallist Rodney Wilkes.
It appears that the medals were given to the San Fernando City Corporation by the Wilkes family for a City Day display, but ended up at Homer’s place.
The collection consisted of a 1947 World Weightlifting Championships bronze medal; a 1950 Central American and Caribbean Games gold medal; a 1951 Pan American Games participation medal; a 1952 Olympic Games bronze medal; a 1952 Olympic participation medal; and a 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games participation medal.
It was sold for $183,000 after 11 bids were placed.
The City made a police report. They threatened to sue.
Fresh outrage erupted when the public found out the medals had been sold after Homer’s death, for $1,000.
It could be argued that none of this would have happened, if the City had a place to keep the treasures of its past.
Untold stories
It wasn’t the first time the City had lost something important.
An entire Christopher Columbus statue, which once stood across from City Hall, vanished about 20 years ago and no one can say what happened with the explorer.
A temporary museum , opened in 2014 at Circular Road, San Fernando, was shuttered when the People’s Partnership politicians of the time suffered a politician death at the polls.
The old railway station at Kings Wharf, the town’s original hub, touted as the site of the permanent museum, still belongs to the cocaine crack heads.
And in 2017, the San Fernando Heritage Trust was launched, with big plans to preserve the legacy of beloved historian Angelo Bissessarsingh, and the history of the city he loved. Bissessarsingh, a Special Advisor to the Trust along with author/historian Michael Anthony, died of pancreatic cancer that year.
The trust could not sustain its work, and is now dormant.
Meantime, much of Homer’s collection remains intact at his family home, where the cannon still sits.
The items have been catalogued, boxed and stored, waiting to tell their stories.
