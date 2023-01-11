The Bissessarsinghs of Belmont

There was once a house of mud and grass standing on a hillside at Quarry Village, Siparia.
It was built by a man who chose love over wealth and status.
Eulick Bissessarsingh was an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons in faraway Bahamas, when he received a letter from Theresa, whom he had left behind in Trinidad.
There are other fishes in the sea, and she could not wait forever, she let him know.
So Eulick came home to her in 1953, and started over on the ten acres of land his father gave him.
It was lean times in Trinidad back then, and Eulick could expect no more help from his family, because of his choice.
The highly overqualified Eulick found a job driving trucks for the County Council, and his wife went about having the babies, stretching the dollars in a home with few material things but plenty love and learning.
What an early life it would be for these children—Patricia, Rudolph, Ann Marie, Julius, and Rosemarie—the cocoa plantation and its river their playground, collecting morrocoys, rearing pigs and poultry, living rough, then coming home to music and song and literature offered by a father who was self-taught musician, sculptor, and artist.
They all excelled in school, helping out by selling the pottery and plaques fashioned by a father who welcomed all to the home he improved and extended, room by room, every time there was some extra money.
The siblings were all still teenagers when necessity sent them off to the workforce, where they went about improving the family’s fortunes.
But they never stopped pursuing higher learning, and Patricia would become a school principal, Rudolph a dean and noted artist, Julius an oil/gas expert, Rosemarie (who died young), a lecturer at a university in Australia, and Ann Marie a Professor of Political Science at The UWI.
Their father Eulick died in 1986, at the still young age of 60, leaving behind his Theresa who passed away four years ago.
But he lived long enough to welcome two grandsons, one who would grow up to become Trinidad and Tobago’s darling, and tragedy–Angelo Bissessarsingh.
Angelo was only 34 when he passed in 2017, but by that time, he had written four books, amassed material to write many more, was penning a weekly newspaper column, courted by scholars, connected by inbox and e-mail with hundreds, maybe thousands of people awed by his knowledge of everything old, and his selfless sharing of the work on a free-for-all Facebook site–the 49,000-member Virtual Museum of Trinidad and Tobago.
But Angelo’s work has been sustained through the efforts of his father Rudolph, brother Mario, his aunts, an army of supporters, and by someone who loved him before we knew him, and helped care for him in his final years–his sister Carmelita.
Carmelita was 29 when her brother died.
She was then an Arts teacher in Penal, with her own big dreams.
So in 2019, she took no-pay leave from the Teaching Service and moved in with her aunt Ann Marie in St Helena, so she could pursue a degree in Visuals Arts (Special) Design at The UWI, St Augustine.
Meantime, she began purchasing antique furniture, pillars, windows, marbles tiles, and anything worthy of preserving, and storing it at the house of Professor Ann Marie Bissessar who by then had begun searching for a place to spend her retirement years.
“I had no clue what would happen with these things,” Carmelita told the Express last week, but fate would decide that.
In September 2021, The Myler House, at Circular Road, Belmont, went on sale, a stunning decision since rarely does one end up on the open market.
The house is a George Brown, the Sottish architect/builder who arrived in 1883 and created a style of architecture that you can see in old Port of Spain, that came to be known as the Gingerbread houses.
Constructed in 1903, it was in pristine condition, having been used as conference centre by the owners (an accountant and his lawyer wife), avoiding the neglect and decay that befell may similar houses.
Said Prof Bissessar: “I was astounded by the price. I didn’t know if it was in US or TT dollars. I said to (Carmelita) no one sells a heritage house.”
They made an offer.
The house now belongs to Carmelita who told us, “Angelo always wanted a heritage house. This house represents him, because it is about preserving history. Belmont is a rich community. I couldn’t think of a better place.”
It could be the start of something epic in this, the first suburb of Port of Spain, said the women.
They envisioned an entire street of restored George Brown houses in a community that produced some of the most influential people on the island, among them Sir Ellis Clarke, David Rudder and Shadow.
“It could become Trinidad’s forever legacy,” said Ann Marie.
Since the purchase, the house has been transformed. It has a new paint job, and every article inside the walls, is period correct, with timeless treasures of a time gone by, with a special room dedicated to Angelo memories.
The attic is still to be explored, and there needs to be a Red House visit to research whether there are documents to explain what a 25-foot-wide cistern (with clear water still) was doing sealed under the concrete in the backyard.
And it now has a new name—Angelo Bissessarsingh Heritage House, the only one of its kind in the country.
Its curator is artist Carmelita Bissessarsingh who has resigned her teaching position, to give everything to this effort.
Eulick Bissessarsingh would be pleased.
NOTE: The Angelo Bissessarsingh Heritage House is open for tours. Bookings can be made through the following website—https://www.abheritagehouse.org/
You can learn more about the family’s work on the Angelo Bissessarsingh’s Virtual Museum of Trinidad and Tobago site, curated by his aunt Patricia.
