TO facilitate every aspect of Carnival 2023 properly, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters believes $200 million would put the festival on a better footing.

Speaking to the Express yesterday, Peters said the NCC has been allocated $147 million and, while it would work with the funds given, that is what the country can afford at this time.

“With monies allocated to us now, we cannot even spend the money we would like on Soca Monarch, Chutney Soca Monarch and these have become important elements in the Carnival wheel.