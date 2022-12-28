Black Stalin

Milestone: Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste).

Veteran calypsonian Dr Leroy Calliste, The Black Stalin, has died.

Calliste, 81, passed away at his home in San Fernando on Wednesday. He was surrounded by his family.

Calliste suffered a stroke in 2014 which affected both his speech and movement on the right side of his body. However, his memory and mental faculties remained intact.

At his 80th birthday celebration last year, Calliste sang Happy Birthday and verses from his popular calypso hits.

Last year, Lord Street in San Fernando was renamed Dr Leroy Calliste Street. Calliste, however, was not well enough to attend the celebration.

Calliste was mourned by his colleagues, friends and relatives on social media.

