Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the Government to stop "playing politics and games" and get down to the serious business of securing the nation's borders.
The former Prime Minister noted that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh's revelation in the Senate that the Brazilian variant got into Trinidad and Tobago via a migrant shows clearly that this Government has failed to secure our borders.
She stated there is a security crisis noting that this country's borders have been closed for well over a year, yet cases are now rising.
Persad-Bissessar stated that Deyalsingh and newly appointed National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were "at pains" last week trying to deny that the P1 variant entered the country because of our porous borders.
"In their haste to cover up and deflect from the issue, they warned journalists who were asking pertinent questions of the potential to fuel xenophobia. Precious time was lost while the Government chose to deflect from this serious issue, and now we are seeing more cases of the P1 variant in various parts of the country," she stated.
She stated that citizens are concerned with what measures are being taken to protect them, as it is clear that Government is doing nothing to secure our borders.
Persad-Bissessar stated it is alarming that apart from illegal migrants coming into the country there are also large shipments of illegal weapons and ammunition getting in through legal ports of entry.
She reminded that several months ago, the United National Congress (UNC) put forward several plans to deal with border security.
She stated that the UNC proposed the formation of a Ministry of Defence which would focus on border protection, the illegal entry of weapons, drugs, and human trafficking.
She added that Opposition proposed the use of drones, helicopters, and full use of the Coast Guard vessels for 24/7 patrolling of the nation’s borders, creating an impenetrable security system around our country to protect it from all illegal activity.
Persad-Bissessar stated that had the Government placed the interests of the population ahead of their own narrow interests, our country would not be in the situation it is in today.
"It has been just about a week since the Prime Minister shuffled his deck and replaced his number one failure, Stuart Young, with another, Fitzgerald Hinds, and as a result, the trend of incompetence continues," she stated.
Persad-Bissessar stated it is now imperative that the Government steps up and does its job of protecting the people of this country as lives are at stake as well as the country’s economic future.