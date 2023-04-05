The Brigand Hill Mystery

One morning in June 1868, a wooden-hulled ship named Le Darien was steaming up the east coast of Trinidad, when the crew spotted the nightmare of all sailors of the time.
The vessel was far from the shallow, 25 miles out, but just ahead was a “confused sea” swirling around a broad reef, with two jagged rocks breaking the surface each time the swells subsided.
The captain steered clear, took coordinates of the location, and added “Darien Rock” to the navigational charts as a warning to seafarers sailing the unforgiving Atlantic Ocean.
This menace to mariners off Manzanilla Point was the primary reason why the colonial government decided to construct a lighthouse in this area of Trinidad.
But to be effective, it needed a beam powerful enough to be seen 30 miles away, to intersect the one flashing across the waters from the lighthouse in Tobago.
According to a report from the time: “This was not easily achieved: The one light on the south side of the island of Tobago presented little problem because it is near the town of Scarborough and even draws main electricity from it. Its colleague, however, had to be located very high above sea level which in itself was feasible because the cloud height over Trinidad is nearly always about 1,500 feet.
“After exhaustive surveying it was found best to locate this light on Brigand Hill which lies about four miles inland, covered in and entirely surrounded by jungle with an enormous swamp to the south. However, this inhospitable place was cleared of trees, a road was cut to the top and the new lighthouse, lightkeeper’s dwelling and house for the generating plant were all built.”
The lighthouse near Plum Mitan was completed in 1958 and someone has been there ever since.
But that was not the first time Brigand Hill was seeing human occupants.
It turns out that this place has history tumbling back to the First Peoples, and to the time of enslaved Africans working the plantations even before the British took it from the Spaniards.
The location has long fascinated historians Professors Bridget Brereton and Brinsley Samaroo.
Prof Brereton recorded that while there were no major slave uprisings in Trinidad, some enslaved did seek to escape from bondage, with small maroon camps scattered across the island right up to the early 1830s.
Because of its late development as a plantation colony, Trinidad had a high proportion of African-born people well into the 1820s, and extensive forests and mountainous or remote areas not under cultivation which could serve as places of refuge for Maroons.
According to Brereton’s research, “many maroons fled to the eastern part of Trinidad, then remote and sparsely settled. At the end of 1805, a white cotton planter named Walsh and one of his enslaved charges were killed by a ‘band of Wretches’ from the ‘Woods’ behind his small estate on the East Coast.
“According to Governor Hislop, this event ‘produced the greatest Alarm among all the Settlers of that distant part of the Island’, leading him to send troops and militiamen to the coast ‘with orders to scour well the Woods for the discovery of Brigands’... Twenty years later, the authorities were still concerned about Maroon camps in this area. In 1825 a camp of runaways was discovered in the marshy area on the East Coast, between the Nariva and Ortoire Rivers; fourteen were captured, two were shot while trying to escape, and the others got away.
“The following year, on the governor’s orders, a ‘survey’ of the interior was carried out and four Maroon camps, hitherto unknown, were found in the woods near the coast in the Nariva area.
“On the very eve of emancipation, the governor noted the existence of a ‘maroon camp’ in Mayaro, also on the East Coast, and announced that he had ‘raised a Militia’ there, in 1833, to forestall possible ‘disturbances’.
“As far as the Colonisers were concerned, the maroons were nothing more than a band of plundering outlaws, hence their label as brigands (bandits).”
But the Brigand Hill maroons were never conquered, said historian Prof Samaroo, who last Sunday led a field trip to the site for the benefit of MPhil student in world history at the University of Cambridge Aileen Alexis, who is researching marronage—the escape from slavery.
The location, 700 feet above sea level, is now a telecommunications facility, and the lighthouse shares space with the 360-degree radar system that purportedly “identifies and tracks” the movement of drug- and migrant-smuggling boats.
But all around it, you can still find evidence of the people who inspired the name of this hill.
Samaroo said those who came here were not only physically running away.
“It was also a spiritual running away, and an attempt to establish an African-style haven outside of Africa,” where the language and religion of the motherland were preserved, and the people often named in their native language after the day of the week on which they were born.
Samaroo said there would have been a period where as many as 50 people were on that hill, their houses built from the local woods, covered by carat leaves, with the children descending before dawn to collect water in calabash from a spring that still exists.
Their food source came from what they planted, foraged and hunted—mamey sepote, papaya, balata and gru-gru, the yam that first came aboard the slavers, hill rice brought by the Merikins from North America, caiman, monkey, lappe, tattoo, deer and iguana.
He said these maroons, the Yaroba and Mandingo, had a close relationship with the Nepoyo, the Amerindians living in the Nariva wetlands, who introduced the runaways to the zaboca, cashima (custard apple), cassava, topi tambo (ground provision), and to fishing for guabine, cuscurub, cascadoux, and the anaconda, eating their meals off the huge leaves that the Hindus call “soharee”.
The hilltop, cleared of forest cover, provided a natural battlement, defendable on all sides.
Samaroo said the soldiers would attempt to reach the top by creeping through the vegetation, guns slung across their backs.
But there was an early warning system—the cacophony of the howler monkeys.
The maroons would respond by launching a barrage of stones against their attackers who, vertically challenged, had to retreat.
As slavery ended, the maroons, now free people, would leave this place, but maintain their crops, assimilating into the village of Plum Mitan, where some still claim a direct lineage to the hill people.
The location, said Samaroo, would make for an ideal research project, to uncover what the maroons left behind.
The wreck
Meanwhile, the lighthouse has some history of its own.
In his book, Lighthouse and Lightships, Lee Chadwick wrote: “Its three great spokes of light rotate over the surrounding wilderness and out over Darien Reef from a lens which was originally mounted upon the old shot tower of London at the time of the Festival of Britain 1951.”
And it apparently did its job, since we could find no record of a ship encountering Darien Rock...until December 20, 1985, when the Venezuelan cargo ship, the MV Guaicamacuto, ran aground there, and sank.
The 29 aboard survived.