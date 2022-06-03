The cars are the stars

THE year 1934 would be the beginning of years of strike action and riots by the working class of Trinidad, which saw the rise of union leaders and labour parties, a period that will be remembered this Thursday at the annual Labour Day celebrations in Fyzabad.
That year was also the date of manufacture of a car called the Chevrolet Phaeton, built in Tarrytown, New York, and sold at the astronomical sticker price of US $1,395, money that could have bought you a Woodbrook house back then, with money left over to furnish it.
Despite the worldwide economic depression in that decade, Trinidad still had some filthy rich people who built their palatial homes on the fortune made from sugar, cocoa, and oil, and needed an equally cool automobile to make some distance between themselves and people trying to catch a train, whip horses and donkeys, or ride bicycles to get from here to there.
So it's not surprising that there was already a vehicle dealership in Port of Spain selling to the upper crust – Massy Ltd, whose owner Charles Massy would form an alliance with Neal Engineering to create the mighty Neal and Massy in Massy Ltd sold some of those Chervolet Phaetons in Trinidad.
And in the most unlikely of storylines, one of only four right hand drive Chervolet Phaetons known to still exist in the world, has survived, and is parked in the garage of an unassuming house at Vistabella, San Fernando.
The vehicle is part of a collection of antiques that, even if you are not a car person, will leave you astounded. It belongs to San Fernando businessman Brij Maharaj, who has another 14 antique cars, seven motorcycles, and 40 more vehicles in various stages of rebirth.
Some of the vintage cars on display at the Brij Maharaj Motor Museum and Heritage Collection, Vistabella, San Fernando.
The collection includes the country's oldest working car, a Model T Ford, with a manufacturer date of 1917-18.
Impressive, since the first car rolled ashore in 1900, and the first road fatality happened eleven years later (you can read all about that in Angelo Bissessarsingh's book Walking with the Ancestors).
Maharaj, whose life is as interesting as the things he has spent the last four decades years collecting, is now 63 years old, retired, and ready to share with the world what he was able to save and restore from Trinidad's colonial past. And if you think sixty-something is young, consider this.
Maharaj has been working since age 14, when he secured an apprenticeship at what was then Texaco, Pointe a Pierre, learning the skills that would allow him, within seven years, to open his own business, and within ten years, to quit that refinery job to go full time into his company, Mech Tech Services.
To hear him tell it, Maharaj has always had an interest in old vehicles, capable of repairing anything. When he decided to begin collecting, Maharaj can't say for sure, but it could have been around 1973 when he learned of the death of old man Turab, who for years rode a British built James motorcycle around the hilly city, selling paimee and stuffed crab backs out of a box strapped to the frame.
Maharaj said he went looking for man's bedroom where the motorcycle was parked next to the bed. He bought it. Maharaj has that motorcycle, made in 1950, to this day.
A successful business allowed Maharaj to do what most only dream of, travelling the world, racing fast cars and motorcycles, repairing, owning a sailing several boats up the island chain.
All of which he has since given up, he said, since everything has a season and too much of one good thing often ends in ruin. However, Maharaj never lost his passion for collecting, always searching for genuine parts for his “ground up” restoration projects, making and repairing himself what he could not find. Maharaj's reputation for integrity in his community and among the classic car fraternity, is the reason for several of those vehicles ending up in his hands because the original owners and/or their families thought that he was the only man capable of preserving them as they needed to be.
His cars are movie stars. They were featured in the 2001 Merchant Ivory production of Sir V.S Naipaul's "The Mystic Masseur" and in the a historical film Pan! Our Music Odyssey, by Dr. Kim Johnson.
He has since transformed several rooms of his residence into a time capsule. Not only are the cars and motorcycles in that climate controlled area, but also period posters and memorabilia including a collection of rare diecast scale model cars and vintage signs.
The Brij Maharaj Motor Museum and Heritage Collection has been opened (by appointment only) since Maharaj and daughters Kebrina and Natalya are concerned about the long-term preservation.
The main aim is to raise public awareness about the rich motoring heritage of the country as well as educating persons in the necessary skills for preserving vintage motor vehicles.
The effort was supported by historian/writer Angelo Bissessarsingh, car collector Ishwar Mungroo and engineer/enthusiast Wesley Deosaran.
Long term plans include using the facility as a teaching tool to impart mechanical skills to the youth and affiliation to other motor museums, thereby facilitating loaned display items.
THE 1934 CHEVROLET PHAETON – Its classic lines raise images of Hollywood starlets and Chicago gangsters with tommy guns at the same time. Maharaj restored the car with utmost authenticity, refusing to substitute mechanicals parts when no spares could be found. However, driving it would be daunting, since there are no power accessories and the brakes are a bit scary since they are antiquated pushrod-types of a design not seen in sixty years. The gearbox also takes a great deal of skill to manipulate since there are no synchromeshes and to miscalculate a gearchange can destroy the unit. Everything is period-correct for this car, from the narrow white-wall tires to the "poop-poop" brass horn and delicate swan hood ornament.
THE MODEL T FORDS - Maharaj has restored two. San Fernandians would have seen the black 1930 Ford Model A five window coupe cruising around the city. The backseat is another quirk of 1920s and 30s cars, known as rumble or dickey seat, it was also called the mother in law seat. The Ford Model T was produced from 1908-27 and sold 15 million units, putting the world on wheels. Maharaj has a 1918 Runabout which was a sportscar in its time. Charles McEnearney secured the dealership for Ford in 1919 but was selling cars before that. The runabout is a two seat body and is closer in design to a horsedrawn buggy than it is to a modern car. From the skinny tires mounted on wheels with oak spokes to an unusual two-speed transmission, the car is as quirky as can be imagined.
For instance, the foglamps are illuminated with kerosene and the gas level is measured by opening a barrel-shaped tank under the seat and dipping a stick in the fuel. There is no fuel pump so that if going up a steep hill, the gravity-fed carburetor is starved and the car will stall. Steep hills must be scaled in reverse gear. The single tiny windshield wiper is operated manually with a crank handle. The Model A (black car) was the successor to the Model T and was a more modern car with a proper transmission, brakes and ignition.
NOTE: Walk-ins are not encouraged or suggested at this time. You can call or message to confirm a spot. The museum is limiting groups to 6-8 persons, with 1 tour being done per hour (10AM, 11AM & 12PM). If you would like to visit the Museum on Saturday, direct message or call at 620-4551. Admission is $50 which includes a $10 discount at Bubble Cantina.