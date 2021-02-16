THE RESIDENTS of Cemetery Street, Borde Narve, Princes Town, were no strangers to death and grief.
Hearses carrying those who had passed on followed by weeping loved ones in emotional agony, and bidding their final goodbyes were seen every week at the village near the Inverness Public Cemetery.
But when the lives of two of their own were taken, the brutal and seemingly motiveless murders left them in shocked silence and fear.
What residents believed to be fireworks celebrating the New Year 2014, were the multiple gunshots that killed Omardath Deokienanan and his wife, Angela Sharon Bahadur.
Omardath, 50, and Angela, 47, had only a small wooden home, few possessions, a Nissan B-14, and each other.
Residents spoke on the condition of anonymity about the killings and recalled the horrifying moments that led to the discovery of the bodies.
They said the killers still roam free, and even more frightening, that they may reside in their community.
The motive for the unsolved double murders may be a car-jacking that turned deadly, one said, while another said it may be a grab for the State lands on which the couple had been building their lives together.
The couple discovered that in their middle age, this companionate love that they found in each other was the relationship that would take them to their end.
Omardath, a construction worker, showed his commitment with the little means he could afford by erecting a two-bedroom home from used plyboard and other materials.
Angela also earned money through the labour of her hands - she was a cook at a roti shop, cleaned houses, and helped in a catering business.
On their last morning, the couple awoke early, and to enjoy a rare day off with each other, they visited relatives and joined in the festivities surrounding the new year. They had already laid out plans in the coming weeks to build another room, and the used plyboards for the extension had already been obtained and placed in the yard.
Omardath and Angela left their home in the car and spent most of the day with their relatives at Ben Lomond, Williamsville.
Last hour together
As they returned home that evening around five o'clock, the young men making a cook in a shed called out Omardath to join them.
He waved and laughed with them, but drove his wife home to settle in for the night.
They were unprepared for the battle for their lives that awaited them in that hour, and the
next time Omardath and Angela were seen, their bullet- riddled bodies were found outside their house.
There was hardly any battle against the gun-toting killers.
Residents believe that the strapping Omardath had tried to protect his wife but had lost his life before she lost hers.
Villagers only realised something was wrong when they were told that Angela's car crashed into a Nissan B13 while speeding along the Cipero Road.
Two occupants were seen exiting the vehicle and running off.
Neighbours went to the couple's home to inform them what had happened and found blood.
'I was by the stove reheating some food for dinner. I heard the explosions and we thought they were firecrackers because it was New Year's. It never came in our minds that they was gunshots,' one resident said. 'Next thing, someone said they saw Angela's car down the road, and it was driving very fast, which was strange. Then a neighbour went by their (Omardath and Angela's) house to tell them that someone stole their car. But there was a pool of blood from by the door.'
'No car, blood, and the neighbours went inside and could not find Omardath and Angela. The neighbours realised something was very wrong when they saw the house was open, the lights were on and nobody answering, but they were seeing blood. They called the police,' the Express was told.
At dusk, residents used their phone lights and searched for the bloody trail that might lead them to the couple.
As darkness fell, police officers arrived and using torchlights they stumbled upon Omardath's body near the water tank.
'His skull was mashed up. They shoot him to the head. It was so bad. They had tied his hands too. Police said this was now a crime scene. It was murder,' said the resident.
Police officers cordoned off the scene and for hours combed the area for Angela's body.
In the early hours of the next morning, police officers made the grisly discovery of the second body, also with gunshot wounds.
'They found her body underneath a downs tree. She was shot to the back. Her mouth was taped and apparently, she tried to run when they fired behind her. She collapsed and died right there,' said the resident.
No breakthrough
Crime scene investigators combed the house for clues as it was evident that the couple was attacked shortly after they returned home.
Detectives were told that a TV and a DVD player were missing from the house.
The couple's home was 'a bloody mess', a relative had told reporters the morning after the crime.
'Omardath was big and strong. He would have probably given them a little fight. It seemed that they killed him first, and when she tried to make a getaway they went after her. And for what? A car, a DVD player and TV, or was it for the
land?' the resident asked plaintively.
Another resident explained that weeks earlier Omardath had installed a galvanised fence around the property and his intentions to improve the property were made clear with the plyboard for the extension.
There was also conflict with neighbours whom Angela had accused of using her outside toilet without her permission.
Omardath and Angela, in turn, were accused of stealing a farm animal from those neighbours, which fueled the dispute.
'She was a very giving and kind person but quarrelsome if you interfered with her. She didn't have much education but stood up for herself. Even to the end, that is what she did,' said the resident.
Police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Anyone with information can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.