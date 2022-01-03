The Ministry of Health expects an increase in COVID-19 cases due to increased movement throughout the Christmas season while demand for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) level care continues to rise.
This according to Principal Medical Officer- Institutions Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards who spoke at a COVID-19 news conference on Monday. In addition to increased movement, she said, there is generally a larger demand across the healthcare system following the Christmas to New Year period.
Abdool-Richards said that the potential rise remains a cause for concern. She asked that persons who experience symptoms seek medical attention early and take up the offer of vaccination.
“This coincides with the 14-to-21-day period from the start of increased movement for the Christmas festivities. And yes, we appreciate that some of you were fully vaccinated but there was increased movement that coincides and correlates with the Christmas season.”
“We anticipate that there will be an increased number of cases and we humbly request and implore you to please seek medical attention early on in the course of whatever symptoms you may have. This is the only way forward and this will give you a chance and it will also reduce the demand on the ICU and HDU level care beds and resources. We also predict an increased demand for care across the system based on the increases we tend to notice after the Christmas and New Year period,” she said.
In addition, Abdool-Richards noted that the demand for ICU and ICU treatment across the parallel healthcare system and Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments is rising, with 71 ICU beds operational in the former and 29 in the latter.
“The trends that I am going to speak about are consistent since October 16. We continue to note a high demand for ICU level beds across our accident and emergency departments and in the hospitals in our parallel healthcare systems. As of this morning there are 71 ICU beds that are fully operational in Trinidad and nine in Tobago in the parallel healthcare system and a further 29 in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments. This underscores and emphasizes the need for vaccination,” she said.
Some patients, she said, contact the ambulance services presenting with ward level symptoms and refuse admissions to the hospitals.
“We continue to see persons presenting with a severely and critically ill state, we continue to see a significant person with risk factors, that is not vaccinated, a person with existing medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma, cancers, hypertension.”
“We continue to see those persons and their relatives contacting the ambulance services and refusing admissions even after our physicians and ambulance team staffed by physicians on the telephone try to convince relatives, these persons often returned two to three days later. We have noted on the initial call they would have been ward level, ill requiring oxygen but not requiring ICY level. It is very concerning for us,” said Abdool Richards.