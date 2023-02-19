A nine-year-old child reminded the country about the historical underpinnings and purpose of the chutney genre at the Chutney Soca Monarch finals in San Fernando on Friday night.
Katelin Sultan’s song and presentation, bookmarked by performers shouting the usual rum and sexual innuendo lyrics, connected with the crowd and proved that a melodious voice and good content could be enough to get the people dancing.
But it wasn’t for her in this competition, with the first place being taken by Ricardo “Daddy Chinee” Melville who also delivered a positive song inspiring unity and love in sweet Trinbago.
His song, “We Are One”, and portrayal calling on citizens to unite. Dressed in the national colours, Daddy Chinee was accompanied by Moko Jumbies, East Indian dancers and traditional Carnival characters.
Daddy Chinee, who had made it to the finals numerous times, cried as he was named winner of the competition. “We unite for Carnival, all religious festival and to help those in distress. So tell them yes, Trinbago is bless,” he sang.
Katelin, who celebrated her ninth birthday on Friday, placed fifth in the competition. She also won the Queen of Chutney category and the hearts of the hundreds who gathered at the newly refurbished Skinner Park.
She said, “I feel so happy. When I heard my name called, I started to tremble.”
Kenneth Supersad placed second with his popular sing-along song, Moonilal. His presentation included a man named Moonilal, who liked to play the dhantal, an East Indian instrument. Supersad was accompanied on stage by his daughter, son-in-law and grandson playing the tassa drums.
And third place went to three-time chutney soca winner Imran “GI” Beharry. He performed “10 Wheeler, entering the stage on a hydraulic lift and surrounded by dancers, Carnival costumes and characters.
Rick Ramoutar placed fourth with his song “Leave and Gone”.
Promoter George Singh said Daddy Chinee’s win meant it was the first time a non-Indo Trinidadian had taken the Chutney Soca crown.
He said Daddy Chinee’s win was unanimous among the judges, as every one of them had him ahead on their score sheets.
The show began at 9.30pm with a tribute to local entertainer Anil Bheem, who passed away suddenly on February 4.
Bheem’s daughter, Pritivi Bheem, delivered a tearful performance her father’s now famous “Suhani Raat – The Indian Anthem”. This was followed by a moment of silence for Bheem, who was carded to perform at the event. He wasn’t forgotten, with many of the competitors citing his work and infleunce.
In the icons and legends segment, patrons danced to traditional chutney songs by Budram Holass and Rasika Dindial.
In the opening act, former Chutney Soca Monarch winner Neval Chatelal, with a voice worthy of international recognition, delivered a soulful performance, paying tribute to the fallen icons, Ras Shorty I, Black Stalin and Anil Bheem.
Ramrajie Prabhoo, a veteran in the chutney music industry, brought on stage Calypsonian Edwin Ayoung (Crazy) to deliver her song “Picture on the Wall”. She told a story of a photograph of her grandmother (Nani) hanging on the wall, revealing photographs of Debe resident, Joyce Pooran.
Pooran became a meme in 2012 when she commented on the construction of the Debe to Mon Desir segment of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin.
Prabhoo placed second in the Queen of Chutney segment.
Some of the performances, while dazzling in the use of costume and fireworks, did not connect with the crowd, and neither did the Master of Ceremonies (Rumshop Chronicles) who reminded everyone that he flew in from Canada, and could not pronounce local place names.
Singh honoured Guyanese chutney singer Terry Gajraj at the event, along with Rikki Jai and Bheem (posthumously).
And apart from one woman falling and hitting her head, police said there were no serious incidents at the event. The injured woman was assisted by fire officers at the venue and taken to hospital.
Ravi B and Karma entertained the crowd as the judges deliberated, followed by the Woodland Dance Academy and others. The competition was judged partly by a panel of judges and text votes.
The winners will receive $400,000 for the first prize, $75,000 for the second, $50,000 for the third and $25,000 for each contestant who does not place.
There was once a two million first prize in 2012 during the Peoples Partnership regime.
The crowd was smaller than in previous years, although the event was free to the public.
How many people chose Machel Montano’s One Show in Port-of-Spain over the Chutney Soca Monarch will never be known. And it is likely they will never say, based on the reviews out of the Hasley Crawford Stadium.