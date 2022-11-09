The cliff burials at Moriah

BACK in the 70s, before he became internationally respected by many, and locally reviled by some, ANR Robinson was still an unsuccessful politician, and a lawyer willing to take clients accused of crimes big and small.
So when police arrested a farmer who killed a sheep grazing at a place called Hooglie Bush, in Moriah, Tobago, one day in 1974, Robinson handled the case.
And this was a big one. Sheep to the Tobagonian are like boundary disputes to the Trini, something to go to war over.
So in front of a judge and jury of his peers down in the Scarborough Courthouse, the sheep-slayer went on trial.
The “victim” testified that he had left his animals on the hillside pasture and when he came home in the evening, realised that one was lost and he did not know where to find it.
A day later, he said he found the sheep on the property of the killer, lying on its side with a cut on the back, intestines protruding.
The Moriah police arrested and charged Robinson’s client with malicious damage and with the killing.
In his defence, the accused said he had six children whom he supported from his garden of corn, peas, cassava, potatoes and yams. The sheep kept eating his crops, and the police advised him to capture the offending animals and bring them to the pound, he said.
That, of course, is impossible, since in Tobago, as all tourists know, sheep just roam the road without ropes and they have right-of-way.
So when he came home to find 20 sheep pulling up his crops, he launched a cutlass at one, and that is how it happened.
Incredulously, the farmer was found guilty by nine unimpressed jurors, and ordered to pay compensation of $75 to buy back a sheep.
But Robinson took this case to the Appeal Court and was able to overturn the verdict, with the Appeal judges agreeing that the farmer had done all he could to defend his property, and his actions were justified, and that the judge had given the wrong instructions to the jury.
All of this happened near 50 years ago, but the bad blood it caused was never really resolved, we were told during a visit to the village last week.
The purpose of that visit was to find out the origin of that peculiar named place–Hooglie Bush Trace and to climb what has to be the most vertically challenging cemetery in all of Trinidad and Tobago on a hillside at the back of the Moravian Church that commands the highpoint in the village.
Say a prayer for those weeping and wailing mourners, preachers and grave diggers attending the burials, because a slip will take you tumbling past more than 180 years of post-Columbian burials–from the British, the Irish, the French, the Dutch and the descendants of the enslaved Africans.
These are the people responsible for the existence of all we now see in Moriah.
Dr Jesma McFarlane, a native Tobagonian who specialises in historical research on the island, knows a lot about this place, and about how this religion, followed by about a million people worldwide, arrived on the island.
The Moravian Church (or United Brethren) is a branch of Christianity that began in the 1400s in Bohemia and Moravia (present-day Czech Republic).
The church sent first missionaries across to the Caribbean island of St Thomas in 1732 and it began spreading across the chain to “save” the enslaved labourers who “lacked knowledge of Christianity”.
In then-French held Tobago, Englishman landowner/planter John Hamilton took a trip to London, and was the one who invited the missionaries to work among the slaves.
In 1787, Brother John Montgomery and his wife arrived from Barbados and met with then Governor Count Arthur Dillon who supported the venture. By 1790, the first church was established.
Naming Moriah
The church would grow its congregation to number in the thousands, and by 1827 there were 20 plantations in which they were preaching and holding Sunday service, with a school established in 1836—these details are recorded in the book titled—A History of the Moravian Church, Eastern West Indies Province.
The missionaries saw a need for another station and church, and they turned to a place called “Indian Walk” about ten miles from Montgomery.
The foundation of the hilltop church was laid in 1840, to save the souls on the estates in Indian Walk, Hooglie Bush, Woodlands, Highlands, Culloden, King Peter’s, Runnemede, Celery, Mt Dillon, (Heime), and Craig Hall.
It is recorded, “On April 23rd, 1842, the new church was solemnly dedicated, and the station received the name of Moriah. By the close of the year the congregation numbered 12 communicants, 85 baptised and 140 candidates; in all, 237 persons. Brother Titterington also began a school which was very successful. The pupils, desiring to show their gratitude by doing something for the mission, worked on the premises, improving the path leading to the church, cleared a piece of bush land: that corn might be planted, cut grass for the horses and collected wood for the kitchen fires. By 1843, the congregation at Moriah numbered 147 members with 100 children attending the school. The people came in great numbers not only to the Sunday services but also to the evening meetings during the week”.
Church opened the way
It is because of this church that the village of Moriah was born.
The Moravians are considered the first to seek the interest of the enslaved and their descendants, and their Tobago school were considered so successful, that as early as 1943, then Governor Laurence Graeme recommended the system be adopted, with schools opened in Bush, Mt Thomas, Mt Sinai and Salem, with church established in Spring Gardens (1851), Bon Accord (1861), Back Bay (1858), Black Rock (1869), Bethesda (1874), Evangel (1989) and Buccoo (1996).
Which brings us to that cliffhanger of a cemetery.
Among the tombs, several dating to the 1800s, is one that of particular interest to researcher Dr McFarlane. It belongs to a William Purser.
On his tomb is written, “In Affectionate Remembrance of William Allen Purser LRCSI. Born April 9, 1817. Departed April 12th, 1895. For over forty years he laboured in this island doing good to soul and body. Always abounding in the work of the Lord. 1 Cor XV 58.”
Dr McFarlane wrote: “Dr Purser was an Irish physician, educated at Trinity College, Ireland and came to Tobago in 1853.”
She speculated that Dr Purser’s migration to Tobago was due to the great famine in Ireland in the 1840s when about a million Irish migrated.
“He was an accomplished musician and engaged in many religious activities including lay preacher. By 1855, he was active in the Methodist school in Castara teaching the elder of the children the elements of music and singing. In 1856, Purser was giving weekly singing lessons to the children and young people of Montgomery, while training a children’s choir at Moriah. Members of the Church of England, especially at Plymouth and Les Coteaux came under his influence, and he was officially appointed a Reader in that denomination.
By September 1857, Purser formed a large class at Moriah and included among his contributions was as conductor to a 100-voice choir who sang Handel’s “Messiah” at Fort King George, Scarborough, Tobago.
In 1887, Dr Purser had a semi-theatrical troupe at Moriah. He kept up his ministry of music until his death in 1895”.
You will encounter this tomb at the very top of the cemetery.
To find it, take the Northside Road out of Scarborough, or the Arnos Vale Road out of Plymouth. When you spot Hooglie Bush Crown Trace (the name is either a corruption of an earlier word, or means “High” in the Dutch language), it means you have arrived.
Try not to fall.
NOTE: Dr Jesma McFarlane is a member of the Tobago Heritage Conservation Society whose work can be found on its Facebook page, and on the Angelo Bissessarsingh Virtual Museum of Trinidad and Tobago Facebook site.