‘Boost for economy’: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that the State of Emergency will be lifted on Wednesday.

He said, however, all other government imposed restrictions will remain in effect.

Rowley was speaking at a press conference to update citizens on the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday.

He said Parliament would meet on Wednesday to move to lift the 10pm to 5am curfew.

"We continue to look to see where we can make changes but for the moment we will not open up further but we will not roll back to any cocoon. We are asking for more

resilience and cooperation to live with the virus," he said.

The State of Emergency came into effect in May.

He said:

- Masks will continue to be worn at all times

- Schools to continue as outlined by the Ministry of Education

- Public gatherings will remain at 10 persons

- Public fetes and parties in all forms will remain prohibited

- Religious services remain at 50 per cent capacity indoors and duration of 90 per cent or less

- 25 persons will be allowed at grave sites

- Bars, restaurants and cinema to operate at 50 percent capacity

- Public transport remain at 75 per cent capacity

- Consumption of alcohol remain prohibited

- Public swimming pools added to safe zones for vaccinated persons only.

Asked whether government was considering reopening beaches, Rowley said, beaches will remain closed.

"Opened beaches will attracted a certain type of activity, coming together and partying," he said.

As he appealed for citizens to get vaccinated, Rowley said, a large part of the population had become numb to the daily death figures being reported by the Ministry of

Health.

Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said among the 400-plus Covid positive patients being treated at hospital is five children.

...‘Private doctors using ivermectin, antibiotics to treat virus’

SOME private medical practitioners are treating patients who have contracted Covid-19 with antibiotics and other medications that do not combat the virus, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.

People using these drugs at home usually fall critically ill, and then need intensive care treatment at public institutions, he said.

Three children in Covid ICU

“PLEASE, Trinidad and Tobago...we cannot continue along this path.”

This was the cry from Principal Medical Officer of Health responsible for Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards yesterday, as she emphasised that health workers were burnt out, overwhelmed and tired.

It has served its purpose

The state of emergency (SoE) will come to an end almost two weeks earlier than expected, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that the SoE will be lifted when Parliament meets on Wednesday.

The SoE was set to legally expire on November 29.

It was originally declared by President Paula-Mae Weekes on May 15.

On May 24, it was extended for three months.

Moonilal: Why is Govt lifting SoE with latest spike?

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the Government’s decision to end the state of emergency (SoE) on November 17 makes little sense, as the SoE was due to legally expire at the end of the month.

Moonilal also questioned why the SoE was being lifted early amidst a spike in Covid-19 ­cases and deaths, if the intention of the SoE was to control the spread of the virus. “This is a fascinating development,” Moonilal told the Sunday Express yesterday.

Hosein fears end-of-SoE crime spike

University economist Dr Roger Hosein says with the lifting of the state of emergency there is a possibility that crime will spike.

“The economy would at some point in time have to revert to normalcy and lifting of the state of emergency is a step in that direction, as people no doubt, in the context of all the lockdowns and all the different scenarios in the economy of the last year and three-quarters, are getting frustrated,” he told the Sunday Express yesterday.

