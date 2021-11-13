Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that the State of Emergency will be lifted on Wednesday.
He said, however, all other government imposed restrictions will remain in effect.
Rowley was speaking at a press conference to update citizens on the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday.
He said Parliament would meet on Wednesday to move to lift the 10pm to 5am curfew.
"We continue to look to see where we can make changes but for the moment we will not open up further but we will not roll back to any cocoon. We are asking for more
resilience and cooperation to live with the virus," he said.
The State of Emergency came into effect in May.
He said:
- Masks will continue to be worn at all times
- Schools to continue as outlined by the Ministry of Education
- Public gatherings will remain at 10 persons
- Public fetes and parties in all forms will remain prohibited
- Religious services remain at 50 per cent capacity indoors and duration of 90 per cent or less
- 25 persons will be allowed at grave sites
- Bars, restaurants and cinema to operate at 50 percent capacity
- Public transport remain at 75 per cent capacity
- Consumption of alcohol remain prohibited
- Public swimming pools added to safe zones for vaccinated persons only.
Asked whether government was considering reopening beaches, Rowley said, beaches will remain closed.
"Opened beaches will attracted a certain type of activity, coming together and partying," he said.
As he appealed for citizens to get vaccinated, Rowley said, a large part of the population had become numb to the daily death figures being reported by the Ministry of
Health.
Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said among the 400-plus Covid positive patients being treated at hospital is five children.