Brazen criminals are roaming around and jumping walls and fences in the quiet residential community of Valsayn in broad daylight, resulting in dozens of police reports as almost every street is targeted.
President of the Valsayn North Residents Club Dr Neil Gosine told the Express yesterday that an examination of the data shows that crime is on the upswing in Trinidad, adding there have been numerous home invasions in Valsayn involving firearms and lethal weapons.
The entire community is cowering in fear waiting for the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation to grant them permission to install guarded barricades to control access into the area, he said.
Gosine shared data of the crime incidents in North Valsayn over the past few months, which show that criminals have been stalking residents, jumping walls and attacking pets.
• On Grove Street, Valsayn, an elderly woman was forced to flee her home as she saw two men enter her house through a window. She opened the front door and escaped in a car while sounding the horn. The bandits escaped with a getaway vehicle.
• On Palm Road, bandits threw acid on a barking dog causing third degree burns while attempting to break into a home.
On that same street, there was an attempt to break into another elderly person’s home, but an air horn was sounded and the bandits fled.
Another house was also robbed on Palm Road and multiple items stolen.
There was an attempted break-in of a doctor’s house as bandits jumped the fence and broke into the house, but fled when the alarm system was triggered.
The same doctor reported being followed home by a vehicle that was scouting the area.
• On Mayfield Road, Valsayn, a resident withdrew a large sum of money from the bank to pay construction workers and was robbed at gunpoint.
The report said that homes on this street were robbed of tools and other items from their yards. When private security intercepted a parked car in the area, the stolen items were found in the vehicle, but the criminals escaped.
• In Woodlands Road, there was also a report on the street of an employee of a business being followed and robbed after visiting a bank.
• The data further said that two men on bicycles rode into Prince Charles Road, Valsayn, jumped a fence and stole exotic birds from a resident.
• On Gilwell Road, a resident and his friend were in the garage when several men stopped their car, ran out and forced them into the house where they robbed them.
Another resident on this road was fixing his car in the driveway when bandits jumped over his fence and forced him and his wife into their house and robbed them.
Camera footage from this street also showed bandits walking into a driveway as an electronic gate opened. They broke into a SUV and drove away with the vehicle.
• On Valsayn Avenue, there were about a dozen reported incidents, including several burglaries.
During the Christmas period in 2022, there were six break-ins within three weeks.
• On Cedar Avenue, it was reported that a family was sitting in their backyard when three men jumped over their front wall. The family ran inside and locked the doors as the men escaped after they raised an alarm.
Criminals also attempted to break into a businesswoman’s house and fled via a back drain when the alarm was triggered.
Also on Cedar Avenue, a doctor’s house was broken into and valuables stolen.
The report said that in this area, camera footage showed that when an elderly resident went to check his mailbox, a car approached him and three men jumped out, locked his neck while pushing him violently into his house where the man and his wife were beaten and robbed.
• On Ashland Avenue, a doctor’s house was broken into and valuables stolen.
Several houses in Greenvale, Valsayn, were also burglarised.