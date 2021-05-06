COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith advised the public yesterday to ignore and not forward false social media posts that can cause real problems if taken seriously.
One video, a voice-note and a text that all began appearing between last weekend and this week can not only create fear around the country but panic buying as well said Griffith.
“In the first instance, there was a video posted which showed illegal immigrants running onto the shore, saying it could have been Los Iros, Moruga, Cedros and Icacos. It turned out to be nationals of the Dominican Republic entering Puerto Rico,” said Griffith.
“In the second instance, social media was abuzz with information that the Prime Minister was going to implement a State of Emergency/Curfew long before he hosted his media conference on May 3. This turned out to be false,” said Griffith.
“In the third incident, a man who claimed to be an insider within the Ministry of National Security, posted audio within the past 24 hours saying he came out of a meeting at the Ministry of National Security with the Telecommunications Department and that the Covid situation was very bad. He even advised people to panic buy,” but there was no such meeting said, Griffith.
“Griffith says these three incidents could have the effect of creating fear among the population and causing panic buying across the country,” adding that this would cause the officers of the TTPS to respond to unnecessary matters when they could have been performing their normal activities.
“ONLY accept information relating to the Covid-19 Pandemic from official sources, such as the Ministry of Health and bulletins from the TTPS,” he said.