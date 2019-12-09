The current $100 note will no longer be legal tender as of December 31, 2019.
The announcement was made today by Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire.
At a news conference hosted by the Central Bank in Port of Spain, Hilaire
He said the new note would cost less, be more durable, and was more secure against counterfeiting.
He said the banks found out about the new currency last Thursday “just like everybody else”.
Regarding whether the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) would be able to dispense the new notes, Hilaire said: “…the normal sequence is you take some time (so) the machines are ready. We don’t have that luxury in this particular instance. But we have already met with the banks and with the ATM suppliers so they understand the challenge, they understand the imperative and they are pushing to get things moving as quickly as possible”
He asked for patience. “Adjust yourself accordingly” he said.
He said the notes were being delivered to banks today and acknowledged that there will be some short term disruption, but it would not be permanent and dissipate over time.
Warning:
The San Juan Business Association, led by President Vivek Charran, issued a statement following Hillaire’s press conference, saying it wanted to commend the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for the installation of the new one hundred dollar polymer note.
The Association said it fully accepts the rationale of the administration, introducing the new bill as a one-time measure to address the caches of “dirty money” hoarded by the criminal elements.
“It is a well-known and understood fact of the present financial system that the availability of non-banked cash fuels the criminal underworld. The government, therefore, must be applauded for this bold initiative.
The SJBA has noted multiple reports of business owners suffering at the hands of counterfeit money, and we are delighted they would receive some respite from this completely avoidable and damaging situation, thanks to the new polymer tender.
We would also seek to advise business owners to be on the look-out for unscrupulous persons trying to get rid of their counterfeit bills during this season of heavy spending.
There are concerns, however, that government has not addressed, nor communicated their thought processes with the common, law abiding citizens of this twin island nation.
There is a cultural aspect that must be taken into consideration as many small business owners, cottage industries and other such tradespersons have not incorporated their companies as legal entities as well. These persons would therefore, have supplies of legally garnered tender in their possession.
The Association contests the present move would leave them at a disadvantage.
Earlier today, Central Bank governor Alvin Hillaire revealed such persons would have till the end of the year to convert their old paper bills to the new plastic polymer notes.
It is worth noting, however, that financial institutions and businesses alike would seek to close off all transactions before year end, so therefore, exchanges of the old bills would have to be completed before December 31st.
This timeframe is challenging to say the least, and could have some negative effects during this key commercial period.
The Central Bank governor admitted as well there would be some hiccups in the transition.
This leads us to another query that requires a comprehensive response: are the present ATMS equipped to deal with this new bill?
It is a period of the year where traditionally businesses and citizens alike are involved in high spending with large volumes of cash changing hands.
It is also worth noting the retail environment throughout the country has been subdued for some time.
We hope that this new adjustment will not dissuade consumers from exercising their spending power, until the New Year.
The San Juan Business Association is calling on National Security Minister Stuart Young to put systems in place to protect the innocent, as citizens will be visiting the various financial institutions with large volumes of cash.
The rampant crime in the country is always a cause for concern and we support any initiative to subdue the criminal elements.
The innocent, however, should not and must not suffer due to the indifference of the powers that are there to protect them.
Considerations must also be given to locals living abroad, or foreigners who visit this country on a regular basis: what systems are in place to safeguard their financial interests?”