It may be the end of the line for the ‘dancing bandit’ who this week not only captured the attention of social media viewers, but those of police officers.
Police suspect that they have nabbed the ‘smooth’ criminal who was seen in security camera footage swaying and chipping during an armed robbery on Monday.
The robbery occurred at a bar at Ramai Trace, Penal, and in the security footage which was shared widely on social media, four men with masks and guns enter the business place and the patrons to drop to the floor.
The crime appeared to be choreographed as three of the men head behind the bar area and grab money alcohol, while the fourth member of the troupe, who is seen wearing a ski mask, holding a firearm and a with knapsack across his chest, and stood guard over the patrons.
As the fourth man walked around the patrons on floor, his gait turned into a groove, and he waved his hand and swayed.
After a few minutes, the three behind the bar emerged with the loot to the front of the premises, and the squad made their exit.
Police detained four men on Thursday night at Debe and the suspects are being investigated in connection with a series of robberies in the south and south-western police districts.