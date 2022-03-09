One day in 1928, Mr Hackshaw was working at the match factory owned by Alston and Company Ltd up in Port of Spain, when a wooden ruler fell from his grasp and landed on a container filled with matches.
The ignition set off an explosion that blew the roof off the room, and burnt 18 people. Hacksaw lived to testify at the coroner’s inquest, but five employees of the company, now known as AMCO, died in one of the worst worksite accidents to happen for many years.
But that tragedy would be overshadowed by what happened down South in December of that year, when a cataclysmic explosion rocked the area, setting off a fire that burned for three days, ending the million-dollar dreams of several black-gold hunters.
At the time, the island was in an oil boom, with more than 14 companies drilling 1,452 wells, the majority on Crown lands, and most striking oil.
Things were so good that the then-very important town of Fyzabad was attracting small islanders by the hundreds, coming to clear the forest to get to the drill sites (that’s how legendary union leader Grenadian-born Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler ended up in Trinidad).
So much oil was being found (7.7 million barrels in 1928) that the colonial government’s Mines Department was reporting plans to replace the six-inch pipeline from Fyzabad to the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, which had exported 222,600,000 gallons of petroleum products that year, earning revenue that exceeded in value our export of cocoa, sugar/molasses/rum, asphalt, coconuts and copra.
Among the oil giants of the time were Trinidad Leaseholders Ltd (TLL), United British Oilfields of Trinidad (UBOT), and Trinidad Central Oilfields (TCO), and Apex Oilfields—names still remembered in oil-producing regions of the island.
But there were also oil speculators, rich folks who wanted to be magnates.
And that is how Fyzabad Dome Oilfields was formed.
The Partaps
We know how that ended, in catastrophe, thanks to the research of historian Anthony de Verteuil, in his book Eight East Indian Immigrants, that of prolific writer/publisher Gerard Besson, whose work can be found on the website The Caribbean History Archives, and the writings of deceased historian/author Angelo Bissessarsingh.
Besson traced this family back to February 2, 1869, when the ship Poonah brought 215 Indian immigrants to Trinidad, including a Bunsee Partap, who was indentured to the Belle Vue Estate in South Oropouche.
Partap, from the low Malla caste, would marry Luckpatea after her “high caste” husband died shortly after arriving in Trinidad.
At the end of their indentureship period, the couple accepted £5 each in lieu of a return passage to India and purchased two and a half acres of land adjoining Belle Vue estate, and ten acres near Fyzabad.
Partap also became a money lender who allowed rent-free use of land to small farmers in exchange for them planting and raising a specific amount of cocoa.
It made the family rich, and earned Partap the name Mahatoo, or “great one”.
Besson wrote that during World War I, the British fleet changed its engines from coal to fuel-powered, making mineral oil exploration viable, and the search for oil in Trinidad intensified.
The Sammys
In 1917, oil was discovered in Fyzabad, with British Apex Oilfields Company acquiring drilling rights on the lands surrounding the Partap property.
But instead of leasing the land, the Partaps became oil speculators.
Partap’s son, who was also given the first name Bunsee, formed a business partnership with driller Bobby Wade and San Fernando businessman Ralph Sammy, to set up Dome Oil Company in 1928.
They struck oil in the Christmas of that year.
Bissessarsingh wrote of the company: “Dome Oilfields was a roughneck operation with old equipment and an inexperienced driller, (Wade).
“Offers of a buyout from the nearby and more experienced Apex Oilfields of Colonel Horace Hickling were constantly rejected by Partap.
“One day in December in 1928, the well was completed. Partap and Sammy were at the event and Wade capped the well and the three left to celebrate separately.
“Late in the afternoon, leaks were noted in the valves capping the well. The leaks were as a result of the immense pressure of oil, gas and sand which acted as an abrasive on the seals of the out-dated control valves.”
Wrote Bissessarsingh: “A party was organised at the wellhead by Partap and Sammy involving several members of their family and other persons. By the time the cortege assembled at the site, the oil and gas had burst through the “Christmas tree” valves and were dangerously volatile.
“No one was aware of the danger of the gas-saturated air. While frantic attempts were being made to cap the well and contain the stream of oil, Bobby Wade attempted to start his Ford Model T to focus the lights on the spot.
“The spark of the vehicle’s starter ignited the gas in the air. The resulting holocaust killed 16 people, including the Sammys and Claude Soodeen, Mrs Sammy’s brother. The explosion was so intense that the bodies were immediately reduced to ash and had to be identified by metal effects such as jewelry.”
Bunsee had to be identified from his car keys embedded in a heap of ash.
It happened the afternoon of December 8. It remains the worst accident in the history of Trinidad’s oil, and a reminder of the perils of an industry that has fuelled the economy for more than 100 years.
The hundred windows house
According to Bissessarsingh: “Ralph Sammy and his family were given one of the largest funerals ever seen in San Fernando, with an attendance of thousands. The wealth of Ralph Sammy passed to his surviving daughter who, through her guardians, promptly sold her shares in the Dome Oilfield which was later to prove one of the most profitable oilfields in the island’s history.”
Besson wrote that Bunsee’s sudden death did not disrupt the Partaps’ accumulation of wealth.
His main inheritor was grandson Sobran, who, with the help of his lawyer Mikey Hamel-Smith, took charge of the complex business of Dome Oil Fields.
He fared extremely well.
When cocoa and sugar prices dropped into nothingness in the 1930s, Sobran acquired the Belle Vue Estate (1,100 acres) for the dumping price of $10,000.
But the most successful oil field was still the original 11 acres his grandfather had purchased, bringing in a huge profit for Sobran.
Wrote Besson: “He built fabulous residences in Oropouche and in Scotland Bay, bought the latest Buick models, and lived a generally opulent life...
Sobran attracted a lot of envy. He was threatened and blackmailed, and on 25th March, 1939, he was shot in his bedroom. The crime to this day remains unsolved; the killers were never found.”
As de Verteuil relates, “For many, many years, his palatial mansion was uncared for and uninhabited and avoided, as a house that was haunted.”
That building, known as the ‘hundred windows house’, still stands today, and still enthrals and disturbs the minds of passers-by.