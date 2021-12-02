The body of a missing Mayaro fisherman whose face bore wounds was found floating in the waters off Manzanilla yesterday.
Scotty Metoo, of Ortoire Village, was last seen setting off in a fishing pirogue with another man around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Metoo, a father of one, lived alone and had followed in the footsteps of his father and uncles, all fishermen.
The Express yesterday spoke with his sister, Allissa Metoo, who said her brother was born into fishing and was no stranger to the sea.
“But when he called my other sister to say he was going out Monday, she told him he shouldn’t go because the weather was too bad. He works a boat for someone and he took along a Venezuelan boy who is always there hustling,” she said.
‘Boat overturned’
Allissa said her family became worried when the Venezuelan man returned to shore without her brother and the boat.
“He told us that the boat got struck by a large wave and overturned. He was holding on to a bucket and my brother had a bin cover as floats. He made it out, but he didn’t know what happened to my brother,” she said.
Metoo’s relatives and fishermen from the community began searching the water for him.
The search ended around 9 a.m. yesterday.
Allissa said, “We received information this morning that family members who were searching found my brother’s body close to the area where he disappeared.
“He had wounds to his head and face, so we are not sure if it was the water or something else happened,” she said.
The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Allissa described her brother as a cool, fun person who loved spending time with his son. He was the only son to her parents, and was well loved by everyone.