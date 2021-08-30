It is likely the worst bridge in Trinidad and Tobago.
It was once strong and sturdy, but is now a collection of concrete-covered rotted wood.
To get across it takes nerves of steel.
It is more than 70 years old and was once maintained by the colonial government and later by the Ministry of Agriculture, since it led to a plantation in Santa Cruz.
However, the last time anyone replaced the planks was about 45 years ago, say members of the Roberts family, who live on the other side of the bridge, and are in danger of being trapped there if the bridge falls.
One day, they are certain, the rains will bring a torrent of water down La Pastora River and wash the bridge away.
“There are children in the yard and it’s very dangerous to walk on. And even as we speak, the bridge is sinking, and it gets worse every time the rain falls.
There was this one time I fell through the board and almost broke my foot,” said family member Aleah Roberts.
When that happens, they will have no way out. There is no other access to the house at No. 27 La Pastora Road, Upper Santa Cruz.
The home is in the constituency of St Ann’s East. Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is the Member of Parliament.
The Roberts family say they didn’t approach their MP for help, but did make contact with the local government councillor for the area, Sudhir Sagramsingh.
They are unsure if the Local Government Ministry can help, and to repair the bridge themselves is out of reach financially.
In the meantime, they said the bridge continues to crumble and the banks have begun to fall away.
Action: Express Takes Action contacted councillor Sangramsingh.
He said: “Both myself and the Member of Parliament are aware of the situation and have informed the resident that the best option is to make an application through the National Commission For Self Help as this bridge is a single access to a private property and not a community crossing.”
If the application is successful, said Sagramsingh, he would assist in terms of labour through the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.
The gate
In an attempt to keep City Gate passengers safe from being struck down by vehicles, while exiting the transport hub in Port of Spain, the Public Service Transport Corporation (PTSC) may have accidentally created another health and safety issue.
It is uncertain how long this has existed, but at some point, management began directing all commuters to the rotating gates in order to safely exit the facility.
It was a solution to the pedestrian/traffic hazard, but with the Covid pandemic, and appeal for social distancing and hygiene, people cited the clear and present danger.
Last week, one City Gate users contacted the Express, writing: “I noticed yesterday for the first time in many years of travelling to and from Port of Spain that commuters are forced to exit the terminals through a rotating gate which requires physical contact with the bars of the gate in a time of Covid 19 Delta concerns. Social distancing is also impractical upon entering or exiting the terminals on the ground floor. This management decision is decidedly unfortunate and shows a lack of concern for health and safety best practices and Covid 19 protocols.”
Realising the health issue, taxi driver began sanitizing the hands of people using the rotating gate.
But by last Friday, a decision was taken to discontinue the use of the rotating gate, and instead allow commuters to leave through other exist which did not need to be physically touched.
The Express has been informed that the revolving gates are now closed, and there is a plan to shortly install a sanitizing ‘mist machine’ for commuters existing City Gate.