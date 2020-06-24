“Lisa will be remembered for her purely artistic vision, her love of life and the spiritual vision which was manifest in her paintings from the poui trees to the Magnificent Seven to Maracas Beach.”
So said Dr Gregory O’Young yesterday as he reflected on the legacy of his late Jamaican-born wife Lisa O’Connor who died of a liver ailment on Monday. Her death was received with shock and sadness across the art fraternity.
Brilliant with her oils and watercolours, the late artist was a staple at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, where she painted breathtaking scenery.
O’Young said, “She put her joy of life into every painting she did. She tried to capture the spirit of the Caribbean scenery, and the joy of living in the Caribbean. She captured the reflection of the Caribbean light.”
O’Connor, 55, is also survived by her mother Cecelia and children Luc, Monique, Jason and Nicholas, who described her as “a lovely artist”. Her collection included “Tobago”, and her beloved Tobago piece entitled “House On Charlotteville” and “Pirate’s Bay Road”.
O’Young said O’Connor’s funeral is scheduled for next week.