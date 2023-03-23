At a depth of 4,000 metres, off the northeast coast of Trinidad, is a new deep-sea tubeworm (Lamellibrachia judigobini).
The head of Department of Life Sciences at The University of The West Indies, St Augustine, Prof Judith Gobin, and her team, including Dr Diva Amon, a director and founder of SpeSeas, made the amazing discovery of a local worm.
But there will more celebration in the Life Sciences camp since the deep-sea tubeworm, “a Trini worm”, will be officially named in Gobin’s honour. She also had the honour of being named the first female professor in Life Sciences.
The new species, which can grow to over one metre long, was collected by remotely-operated vehicle during several deep-sea exploratory missions stretching from 2012 to 2014.
In a phone interview yesterday, Prof Gobin, a marine biologist, was humbled by the honour and said it has come at the right time in her career.
“It’s an honour. To have something named after you is a feat. Heartwarming. Remember this worm lives in 4,000 metres of water. And for us to discover it is science. Not described before.
“There is the etymology in science. And you are naming a new virus, disease or flower. It’s quite an honour. It is the capstone of my marine science career. It has come at the right time.”
Gobin was also grateful to all those who contributed to the discovery.
“This must surely be a crowning point of my extensive marine career and I am truly honoured; for this, I sincerely thank the authors. I thank Dr Amon. In science, you can’t big up yourself. I had previously described a new marine polychaete (a new worm) that has bristles along the body. Think about an earthworm. And you have lots of bristles.”
She added the honour also belong to Trinidad and Tobago, saying she hoped it would spark interest in not just sciences but local species.
“We have to generate the interest locally. Science enthusiasts, students and academics. Social media is going to be alive today. It’s a local worm. It belongs to Trinidad and Tobago. We have a video from NIHERST.
“We went down with one of those huge vessels. We brought it up from the depth to the surface. We put it under a microscope. We picked up almost 290 new species, which we suspected are new to science.”
Shedding some light on the discovery, she explained: “It’s very cold and barren at this depth. It’s like finding an oasis at the depth of the ocean. Then you stumble upon it.
“It means there is food, but there’s no light and darkness. There is no photosynthesis; there is chemo-synthesis. Chemical actions are taking place. That’s where the food comes from.
“It begs the question: how do these animals get there? You would have a bird flying from one Caribbean island to the next. It’s really the origins of science.
“The worm has not swum miles like a fish. It has not been recovered before. This is new to science. These tubeworms do not have a gut or mouth, and instead host these bacteria within them, providing food directly. The tubeworms are also keystone species, forming forests that then provide habitat for other species living at the seeps. It’s fascinating.”
Praise from fellow scientists
The international team of scientists, led by Dr Magdalena Georgieva of the Natural History Museum in London, UK, and which included local marine biologist Dr Diva Amon, chose to celebrate Prof Gobin for her many key contributions to marine science, as well as being the first woman to hold this prestigious position in the Department of Life Sciences in the Faculty of Science and Technology.
A release from The UWI said: “We loved the idea of naming this very special deep-sea tubeworm after Judi, to honour her many contributions to revealing and protecting the marine life of the Caribbean and beyond. She is a key member of the deep-sea research community and I hope this discovery inspires plenty more in the deep oceans of the region.”
The release added: “It is possibly also present at the Kick ’em Jenny submarine volcano off the island of Grenada. Trinidad and Tobago is in a crucial location to explore one of the biologically-richest regions, the Caribbean Basin. We expect there to be many more species still unknown to humanity, said Nadezhda N Rimskaya-Korsakova, a scientist from Lomonosov Moscow State University who co-led the study.
“Not only are we fortunate to have an amazing diversity of life on land and in shallow waters here in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Amon, “but also down in the deep sea.”